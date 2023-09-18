Luther College, Vesterheim museum to host Norway Foreign Minister

DECORAH, Iowa – Norway’s Minister of Foreign Affairs is coming to northeast Iowa.
Luther College and Vesterheim, the National Norwegian-American Museum and Folk Art School, say they will host Minister of Foreign Affairs Anniken Huitfeldt, to Decorah on Saturday.
“As the first college founded by Norwegian-American immigrants, the connection to Norway remains an important cornerstone for the college today not just for our heritage, but also for contemporary ties,” says Maren Johnson, associate professor of Nordic Studies at Luther. “We are honored to welcome Minister Huitfeldt to Luther and are excited for her to share about Norway's foreign policy priorities with a public audience. Her presence reinforces the strength of the connection between Luther, Vesterheim, Decorah and Norway.”
Huitfeldt oversees Norway’s diplomatic relationships with other nations, including the U.S. She has served in the position since October 2021 and has held multiple positions in the Norwegian government including Minister of Labor and Social Inclusion and Minister of Equality.
Huitfeldt will give a lecture on Luther’s campus at 11:30 am Saturday at Noble Recital Hall in the Jenson-Noble Hall of Music. The talk is free and open to the public and will conclude around 12:30 pm. Huitfeldt will then head to Vesterheim to kick off a week of celebration for the opening of the new Commons building at Vesterheim in downtown Decorah. Her visit includes a tour of the museum campus and private dinner and ribbon cutting in the Commons, which will be the first official event in the new building.