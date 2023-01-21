Luther College students excel at Model UN Conference

DECORAH, Iowa - Four Luther College students were recently awarded Exceptional Representation awards at the annual American Model United Nations (AMUN) Conference.
Students from 95 schools across America gather in Chicago each year to simulate the UN General Assembly. Each school team is assigned a country to represent and students act as ambassadors, debating topics such as climate action, global health, and security.
Luther College’s Model UN team was assigned two counties, due to increased participation. Luther's 22 participating students were divided into committees representing Albania and Serbia and Exceptional Representation awards were given to:
- Hannah Hoffmann '23, Exceptional Representation of Albania on the Security Council
- Jackson Geadelmann '23, Exceptional Representation of Albania on the Security Council
- Cassandra Norton '23, Exceptional Representation of Albania on the Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization Executive Board
- Verena Mueller-Baltes '26, Exceptional Representation of Albania on the Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization Executive Board
"Jack and I were partners last year on the Human Rights Committee and won Exceptional Representation for Venezuela, so it was great to keep our streak alive," says Hoffmann. "Model UN is such a fun club to be a part of and it really teaches people how to compromise, communicate in tense situations and gain confidence as a public speaker. Receiving an award is just the cherry on top and it feels nice to be recognized for all the work Jack and I put into the conference."
"I was shocked but honored that Hannah and I were awarded exceptional representation. Everyone on the Security Council came prepared on their position, and I think almost everyone deserved an award for their hard work during the conference," says Gaedelmann. "Model UN is such a great experience to take what we learn in class and apply it at different conferences. It's also a great opportunity to meet so many different people from around the world. Luther Model UN has helped me develop a better understanding of my course material, develop diplomacy and advocacy skills, and become better at collaborating with others to reach a consensus."