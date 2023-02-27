Luther College says it is closing in on 'carbon neutrality'

DECORAH, Iowa – Luther College sys it has reduced its greenhouse gas emissions by more than 72% in 20 years.
The school says that puts it on track to achieve “carbon neutrality” by 2030.
"Our mission at Luther calls us to practice joyful stewardship of the resources that surround us. As we celebrate this achievement, I can't think of a better example to demonstrate how we're living into that,” says Luther College President Jenifer K. Ward. “This work distinguishes us as a college, and while many of our peer institutions are coming to the party now, we have been leaders in this space for some time, in part due to the commitment of many in our present campus community, those who have gone before us, and our community partners."
The college says several of the on-campus projects that contributed to cutting greenhouse gas emissions include:
- Installation of a wind turbine (2011)
- Luther's first solar array (2011)
- Steam pipe insulation project (2015)
- Preus Library LED lighting upgrades (2019)
- Solar array added with battery storage (2020)
- Additional LED lighting upgrades (2022)
Luther College says its Wind Turbine, affectionately known as "Darryl," generates one-third of the college's electricity. Several large solar arrays also have a large impact on reducing the college's carbon footprint. 53% of Luther’s electricity comes from renewable power sources (wind and solar) generated on campus.
"But it's just as much about the little things," says Jon Jensen, director of the Center for Sustainable Communities at Luther College. "That is changing out lights to LED and everybody on campus doing their part to reduce their energy usage where they can. That combination of big projects and accumulated small actions has allowed us to get to this point."
To get to 100% “carbon neutrality” by 2030, Luther College plans to convert all campus buildings to geothermal energy, a type of renewable energy taken from the Earth's core. The goal is to complete phase one of the project in the next two years. The school says Baker Village and the Center for the Arts currently run on geothermal energy.