Luther College named 'Hidden Gem' of the Plans Region

DECORAH, Iowa – A leading college planning platform has named Luther College the #1 “Hidden Gem” of Iowa and the Plains Region for 2023.
College Raptor has put Luther College at the top of its “Hidden Gems” list for Iowa since 2019. The organization highlights top-notch colleges and universities that students may not know about but deserve consideration.
"We are thrilled to be named a top school in College Raptor's Hidden Gem Colleges List," says Karen Hunt, vice president for enrollment management. "Our campus and our town of Decorah combine natural beauty with the best of small-town life and high-performing student outcomes. The fact that 95% of Luther professors live within 5 miles of campus reflects our community's commitment to this amazing place of living and learning.”
The Hidden Gem Colleges are the highest-rated schools in College Raptor's 2023 Best Colleges rankings that have fewer than 7,000 undergraduate students, have a 10% or higher acceptance rate, offer five or more unique majors, and receive fewer than 5,000 applications per year.
“Luther is also global in scope,” says Hunt. “90% of Luther students study away or study abroad, and our student body includes citizens from more than 60 countries and 48 states. We are happy that College Raptor has confirmed our status as a gem of Iowa and the Plains Region!"