Luther College has updated its core curriculum for the first time in over a decade

DECORAH, Iowa – Luther College says its updated core curriculum for first-year students focuses on building skills and experiential learning.
“Revising the general education curriculum is a daunting task, and I am grateful to the faculty for their good, intentional, and thoughtful work to adjust the curriculum. The new curriculum is both grounded and global – grounded in the liberal arts, in the Lutheran intellectual tradition, and in Luther's location in the Driftless region; and global in its perspective and impact,” says Luther College Provost Brad Chamberlain. “I am especially excited about the focus of the new curriculum on high-impact learning practices, its emphasis on experiential and community-based learning, and its commitments to global engagement, social and environmental justice, and wellness.”
The curriculum includes fewer required credits and gives students more flexibility to pursue their interests and passions. Wtudents will take six literacy courses, one of each in creative, data, religious, scientific, social systems and textual literacies. These courses are designed to cultivate critical thinking and close-reading skills. The courses are also designed so that students can take these classes across a variety of disciplines and are not limited by department or division.
“Students won’t remember all the content in a course, so we’re focused on learning outcomes, and providing students with the critical thinking and literacy skills that will prepare them for their futures,” says Jill Leet-Otley, a professor of education who led implementation efforts of the new curriculum as chair of the faculty Curriculum Committee.
Luther’s longtime signature Paideia program will remain part of the updated curriculum, with first-year students taking Paideia 111 and 112: Enduring Questions, and seniors continuing on to the capstone course Paideia 450: Ethical Choices.
“In Paideia 450, students will engage in community locally, regionally and globally as they discuss ethical challenges of the 21st-century world,” said Kate Elliott, associate professor of art history and dean of student success. “For example, students may work in local food banks as they think about sustainable food systems. Other courses may partner with local sustainable energy non-profits, conducting energy audits on campus properties.”
Luther College last updated the core curriculum in 2005 and says the new curriculum will run concurrently with the previous curriculum, so that sophomores, juniors and seniors can continue their education under the curriculum that they began with. The two curricula will overlap for the next three years, and many classes will be cross-listed for all students at Luther.