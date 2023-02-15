Luther College graduate is new president of the UN Security Council

DECORAH, Iowa – A Luther College alumna is serving at the president of the United Nations Security Council in February.
Vanessa Frazier graduated from Luther in 1990 with degrees in French and business management and went on to receive her master's degree in diplomatic studies from the University of Malta. Her career began as a student diplomat in 1992. Since then Frazier has held appointments in Washington, Rome, London and Brussels.
Frazier was named the permanent representative of Malta to the United Nations in 2020 and is the first woman is hold that title. Luther College says Frazier is most praised for her role in Malta's humanitarian response to the Libyan revolution in 2011. She worked to create the Humanitarian Hub in Malta which proved to be one of the most impactful Maltese efforts in resolving the Libyan crisis.
On February 2, Frazier wrote, "Today I assumed, on behalf of Malta, the Presidency of the UN Security Council. As a young girl and later as a young diplomat, never did I imagine that I would have the privilege to utter these words. I hope that by my actions I can inspire girls to dream big!"