Lt. Gov. Flanagan visits child care center

WINONA, Minn. - Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan stopped in Winona today for a tour of Main Square Montessori. She wanted to highlight the steps Minnesota has taken to invest in child care.
The visit was part of her trip to highlight both childcare and infrastructure funding secured in this year's legislative session. She was joined by Representative Gene Pelowski, himself a Winona native.
At the school, Lt. Gov. Flanagan spoke with school directors about the expanded investments in child care access. She even took time to read a story to the kids.
Flanagan, the mother of a ten-year-old daughter, is passionate about the child care shortage in Minnesota. The lieutenant governor says residents of small communities often have to travel for miles to drop their kids off before heading to work.
One of her keys to keeping these communities alive is investing in better child care everywhere.
"We want people to be able to put roots down and to live in whatever community in the state they'd like to call home," she said. "Having high quality accessible child care is part of making sure families have that choice in those options."
Marla Kuchler, one of the directors of Main Square Montessori, was thankful for the visit. She believes it shows how serious the state is about improving child care.
"The fact that the state of Minnesota is highlighting the work we do and the importance of early childhood is really incredible," she said. "[It's great] to know that we are seen and the state sees what we're doing."
Lieutenant Governor Flanagan also stopped at Winona State University and Levee Park to highlight the infrastructure package passed this year.