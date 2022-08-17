LSD means probation for Charles City man

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – Getting caught with LSD results in probation for a Floyd County man.
Samuel Ryan Kiewel, 20 of Charles City, has been sentenced to five years of supervised probation and ordered to complete all recommended substance abuse treatment. Kiewel pleaded guilty to prohibited acts-LSD, a class “B” felony in Iowa that could have come with a prison sentence up to 25 years.
Kiewel was arrested after a traffic stop in the 2100 block of Old Highway Road in Charles City on November 20, 2021. The arresting officer says there was a strong smell of marijuana coming from the vehicle and Kiewel surrendered an illegal drug and the device used to inhale it.
Investigators say they found four squares of acid, a glass jar containing 4.02 grams of marijuana concentrate, and 24 packages of “CALI GUMMIEZ 50 MG THC.” Kiewel allegedly confessed to selling the illegal drugs for profit.
Kiewel received a deferred judgment, meaning this conviction will be removed from his record if he successfully completes his probation.