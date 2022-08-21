Lowertown's lasting legacy on the City of Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn.-Mayor Kim Norton declared the week of Aug. 21 as 'Spirit of Lowertown' in remembrance of the 1883 F5 tornado that destroyed the historic part of North Rochester.
The History Center of Olmsted County's Executive Director Wayne Gannaway said Lowertown, which is identified as the neighborhood beyond Civic Center Drive's train tracks and stretches up to Silver Lake, was an up and coming industrial area in the 19th century that rivaled the core of the city in development.
Gannaway said the historic neighborhood was known to be a working class area and consisted of sparse residential neighborhoods, slaughter houses and mills.
However, in 1883, Gannaway said the neighborhoods aspirations to be the center of Rochester were abruptly cut short.
"The big problem came when the 1883 cyclone hit Rochester. That changed everything for Lowertown," Gannaway said.
Gannaway said the mile long F5 tornado tore through Lowertown, decimating the city's infrastructure and killing around 29 to 40 residents.
Dr. Charlie and Will Mayo, the latter of which was not yet a Doctor according to Gannaway, narrowly missed the tornado but helped treat those who were injured by the storm.
Gannaway said the tornado factored into the realization that Rochester needed a local hospital.
Almost all of the buildings from the original Lowertown are gone, save for two, according to Gannaway.
The Heritage House, which was originally located on North Broadway Ave. but moved to Central Park in downtown Rochester, was untouched by the tornado, according to Gannaway.
Another structure is the former Thompson Mills' boiler room, which sits along the Zumbro River in the Thompson Mill Race Park.
"It also speaks to the presence of mills that were so important to Lowertown or North Rochester and that really helped it give it that early identify," Gannaway said.
Gannaway said Lowertown's lasting legacy is that of community identity and remembering the origins of the Med City.
"The lasting legacy is that people want to connect to their historical roots and that is its legacy because despite so many buildings are gone from that historic period. There is a thirst to connect with that earlier period. To have some, to make some claim on those roots and to identify them and claim them and that is why I think it is happening and why people want it recognized, Lowertown recognized because it gives that rootedness. That sense of community," Gannaway said.
In 2018, neighbors in the historic neighborhood revived the area as the 'Lowertown Neighborhood Association.'