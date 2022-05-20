Lourdes High School principal honored with statewide award

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The principal of Lourdes High School has received the first “Promising Principal Award” from Saint Mary’s University of Minnesota (SMU).
The award recognizes Mary Spring for her efforts to model character-based leadership and was presented during the annual Character Recognition Awards luncheon, which celebrates “the statewide achievements of schools and organizations building character strengths and ethical leadership skills in its participants.”
"Saint Mary's School of Education is eager to support Catholic schools. One way is to support the development of strong leaders. We are honored that Ms. Mary Spring, Principal of Lourdes High School, is the inaugural recipient of the Promising Principal Award," says Michael Hahn, Ph.D., Assistant Dean of the School of Education.
Ms. Spring served as Assistant Principal at Lourdes in the 2019-2020 school year, then became Interim Principal before accepting the permanent position of Principal in the 2020-2021 school year.
The school says Spring was instrumental in launching a partnership with SMU’s Program for Advanced College Credit to offer college courses on the Lourdes campus beginning in the fall of 2022. She began as a member of the Lourdes teaching faculty in 2003 and has taught in both the English and Religion departments.