Lottery fraud ends in probation for North Iowa man

MASON CITY, Iowa – A second man is sentenced for lottery fraud in North Iowa.
Richard Lee Pierce, 40 of Ventura, has been ordered to spend two years on supervised probation after pleading guilty to one count of forgery. Pierce received a deferred judgment and this conviction will be wiped from his record if he successfully completes his sentence.
Law enforcement says Pierce and Joey Henry Allen of Clear Lake bought nearly a thousand dollars in lottery tickets by writing bad checks. The tickets were fraudulently purchased at the Ventura Mart on July 18 and 19, 2021.
Allen previously pleaded guilty to lottery ticket theft and third-degree theft. He received five years in prison.