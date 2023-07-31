Looking back on the Olmsted County Fair

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn.-This year's Olmsted County Fair broke some personal records. Scott Schneider, the president of the Olmsted County Fair fair board, said that attendance was lower the first few days of the fair due to the high temps. However, the attendance rose as the fair went on, with Saturday breaking the fair's attendance personal record for that day. The fair also had a record number of commercial vendors. Some of the most popular attractions this year were the miniature horse and pony show and the Miracle of Birth Center.
“I’m very proud of our fair board. We have a-a-we’re a hundred percent volunteer fair board. We have no paid employees, and everyone has other lives yet they still come together and work really hard. We have people down in the barns, people in the grandstands, people in marketing, people in the office, people in 4-H that come together as volunteers and work very well together and it’s a very good-working board to put on a-a big event like this," Schneider said.
Next year, the autocross event will happen across two days so that it doesn't go really late like it did this year. Also, the Olmsted County Fair fair board is planning on expanding the number of 4-H events that will happen at next year's fair.