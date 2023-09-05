Looking back on Alive After Five

ROCHESTER, Minn.-The music-filled event series Alive After Five wrapped up last week after bringing the community together three times in August. It was put together by the Rochester Downtown Alliance, Experience Rochester, the Rochester Civic Theatre, and the Rochester Art Center. The event series was held on Riverfront Plaza. Joe Ward, the president of Experience Rochester, said that it was a great success. The biggest goal of the event series was to encourage people to come check out what downtown Rochester has to offer. He said that roughly 500 attendees came to each event and that the number of attendees grew with each event. He said that visitors enjoyed all of the different bands and how the event series felt like a natural continuation of Thursdays Downtown.
“Well, I think connection is a huge part of any community, and we certainly learned how difficult that can be during the lockdown days of COVID where people were pulled away. We’re an organization that brings people together, and over that time we were asked to bring-take people apart, so an event like this is a great way to see people in the community get back out," Ward said.
He said that they will probably bring the event series back next year. He also said that he would like to hold a similar kind of event series in the Mayo Civic Center during the winter.