 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Significant Ice Storm Tonight into Tuesday...

.A winter storm will spread mixed precipitation across about the
northwest half of Iowa and neighboring states through tonight and
into Tuesday. Much of the precipitation will fall as freezing rain
from northwest into north central areas, with a mix of light snow
at times. Significant ice accumulations are possible, resulting in
treacherous travel conditions and potentially power outages.
During the day Tuesday the precipitation will become lighter and
end or change to rain in many areas, however, another round of
wintry mix followed by widespread light to moderate snow is
expected from Tuesday night through Wednesday.

...ICE STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO
6 PM CST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Significant icing expected. Total ice accumulations of
one quarter to one half of an inch and snow accumulations of one
to two inches through Tuesday afternoon. Winds gusting as high
as 30 mph at times.

* WHERE...Western into northern Iowa.

* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 PM CST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the
ice. Travel could be very treacherous. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Monday evening and Tuesday morning
commutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Travel is strongly discouraged. If you must travel, keep an extra
flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an
emergency. Prepare for possible power outages.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app,
www.511ia.org, or dial 511.

&&

Looking back at some of the major local weather events of 2022

  • 0

There were plenty of active weather events across Minnesota and Iowa in 2022. Stormteam 3 takes a look back at some of the top local weather moments.

The first major event of the year came in April as we tracked an early season severe weather outbreak across Iowa and Minnesota. Several tornadoes touched down and tore through the area. Stormteam 3 was on the ground in Iowa tracking a tornado near Gilmore City. Those storms moved into north Iowa and southern Minnesota producing even more tornadoes, including an EF-1 in Mason City, which damaged several buildings on the southeast side, and an EF-2 tornado in Taopi, Minnesota, with much destruction seen throughout the town.

Severe weather continued into the summer months leading up to an active day on July 23 when several thunderstorms raced through the area prompting a tornado warning for the city of Rochester. While no tornado touched down, damaging wind gusts uprooted trees across the metro and other spots in southern Minnesota. Several trees were down across Houston county, including some in the Houston city park.

The severe weather began to wind down moving into the fall, which trended to be a dry one with drought conditions expanding across the Midwest. As the snow began to fall in November and December, it was somewhat relentless and several snow systems moved in all leading up to the big blizzard and arctic outbreak just before Christmas. Several inches of snow fell and whiteout conditions led to roads being shut down in Iowa and Minnesota. That storm caused major travel headaches into the Christmas weekend, not just for us, but across much of the country.

According to our Stormteam 3 meteorologists, the year ended up slightly cooler than normal despite setting a few record highs.

Recommended for you