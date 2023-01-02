Looking back at some of the major local weather events of 2022

There were plenty of active weather events across Minnesota and Iowa in 2022. Stormteam 3 takes a look back at some of the top local weather moments.
The first major event of the year came in April as we tracked an early season severe weather outbreak across Iowa and Minnesota. Several tornadoes touched down and tore through the area. Stormteam 3 was on the ground in Iowa tracking a tornado near Gilmore City. Those storms moved into north Iowa and southern Minnesota producing even more tornadoes, including an EF-1 in Mason City, which damaged several buildings on the southeast side, and an EF-2 tornado in Taopi, Minnesota, with much destruction seen throughout the town.
Severe weather continued into the summer months leading up to an active day on July 23 when several thunderstorms raced through the area prompting a tornado warning for the city of Rochester. While no tornado touched down, damaging wind gusts uprooted trees across the metro and other spots in southern Minnesota. Several trees were down across Houston county, including some in the Houston city park.
The severe weather began to wind down moving into the fall, which trended to be a dry one with drought conditions expanding across the Midwest. As the snow began to fall in November and December, it was somewhat relentless and several snow systems moved in all leading up to the big blizzard and arctic outbreak just before Christmas. Several inches of snow fell and whiteout conditions led to roads being shut down in Iowa and Minnesota. That storm caused major travel headaches into the Christmas weekend, not just for us, but across much of the country.
According to our Stormteam 3 meteorologists, the year ended up slightly cooler than normal despite setting a few record highs.