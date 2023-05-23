Memorial Day weekend is shaping up to be fantastic this year! Plenty of sunshine is expected each day, with no rain expected. Temperatures are expected to reach the upper 70s to near 80 on Saturday and Sunday, and everyone should see highs in the 80s on Memorial Day. Not expecting much wind each day either, so if you're looking to get out on the water, conditions should be ideal for that. Just note that the UV index will be quite high, so apply that sunscreen and have a fun weekend!
Looking ahead to the Memorial Day Weekend forecast!
Aaron White
Chief Meteorologist
