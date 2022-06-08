 Skip to main content
Looking ahead to a warm weekend, but there is a chance for storms.

Weekend Forecast (6/8/22)

Looking ahead to the upcoming weekend, warm temperatures are expected as highs will be in the 70s on Saturday and Sunday, and a few of us may even reach the lower 80s. A mix of clouds and sunshine are expected through the weekend, but there will be the chance for a few showers and storms Saturday afternoon and into Saturday night, especially across southern Minnesota and into Wisconsin. It's something our team will be watching for the weekend.

