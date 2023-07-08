 Skip to main content
Looking ahead to a sunnier and warmer Sunday

We've got a beautiful weekend ahead of us! Some clouds have developed this afternoon and a mix of sun and clouds are expected through the rest of the day with temperatures warming into the upper 70s. Even more sunshine is in store for Sunday, and temperatures should reach the lower 80s. We'll continue to warm into the mid 80s on Monday with mostly sunny skies. There will be a slight chance for a storm on Monday, but the better chance for storms arrives Monday Night and into Tuesday and Wednesday. While some stronger storms will be possible, we're more so looking at good opportunities for rain to help with the drought conditions across the Upper Midwest.

