Even more sunshine is in store for Sunday, and temperatures should reach the lower 80s. We'll continue to warm into the mid 80s on Monday with mostly sunny skies. There will be a slight chance for a storm on Monday, but the better chance for storms arrives Monday Night and into Tuesday and Wednesday. While some stronger storms will be possible, we're more so looking at good opportunities for rain to help with the drought conditions across the Upper Midwest.
Looking ahead to a sunnier and warmer Sunday
Aaron White
Chief Meteorologist
