We'll see a mix of clouds and sun through the upcoming weekend with highs in the 40s across Iowa and Minnesota. There will be more clouds on Saturday as a larger system passes mainly to our southeast, but could bring a slight chance for snow, especially closer to the Mississippi River. It's something to keep an eye on in case the system tracks a little further west, but right now, the weekend is looking to be quiet for us in southern Minnesota and North Iowa.
Looking ahead to a quiet weekend
Aaron White
Chief Meteorologist
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today