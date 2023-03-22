 Skip to main content
Looking ahead to a quiet weekend

Weekend Forecast
Aaron White

We'll see a mix of clouds and sun through the upcoming weekend with highs in the 40s across Iowa and Minnesota. There will be more clouds on Saturday as a larger system passes mainly to our southeast, but could bring a slight chance for snow, especially closer to the Mississippi River. It's something to keep an eye on in case the system tracks a little further west, but right now, the weekend is looking to be quiet for us in southern Minnesota and North Iowa.

