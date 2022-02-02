We've got some milder conditions in store for the first half of the weekend! Strong southerly winds of 15-30 mph will help warm temperatures up to the lower 30s on Saturday. We'll see the decent temperatures continue into Sunday morning, before another cold front ushers in colder temperatures for Sunday night and Monday morning. Aside from a chance of flurries or a few snow showers with that cold front, the weekend is looking to stay dry.
Looking Ahead to a Milder Weekend
Aaron White
Chief Meteorologist
