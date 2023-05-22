Looking ahead to 2023 North Iowa Band Festival

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM 12 PM CDT TUESDAY THROUGH 8 PM
CDT TUESDAY...

* WHAT...The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has issued an Air
Quality Alert for ozone pollution. The Air Quality Index (AQI) is
expected to reach the Orange or Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups
category.

* WHERE...southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...From 12 PM CDT Tuesday through 8 PM CDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease
(including asthma), heart disease, children and older adults, and
people who are active outdoors, may experience health effects.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Ground-level ozone is expected to be high
during the afternoon hours on Tuesday, and air quality is expected to
reach the Orange (unhealthy for sensitive groups) AQI category across
southern Minnesota.

Southerly winds are transporting pollutants into the state. Sunny
skies, warm temperatures, and low humidity will allow these
pollutants to react in the air to produce ground-level ozone. Ozone
will be highest during the afternoon and early evening hours when
sunshine is most abundant, and temperatures are highest. Air quality
is expected to reach the Orange AQI category. This is considered
unhealthy for sensitive groups.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including
asthma), heart disease, children and older adults, and people who are
active outdoors, should limit prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.
Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution, such
as outdoor burning, and use of residential wood burning devices.
Reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as possible.

&&

For information on current air quality conditions in your area and to;
sign up for daily air quality forecasts and alert notifications by;
email, text message, phone, or the EPA Air Now App, visit;
https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air/current-air-quality.;

You can find additional information about health and air quality at;
https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air/why-you-should-care-air-quality-and-;
health.

Looking ahead to 2023 North Iowa Band Festival

  • Updated
  • 0
North Iowa Band Festival Logo 2023

MASON CITY, Iowa - If you're a fan of music and marching, you're in luck. The 84th Annual North Iowa Band Festival is set to begin this week.

Folks should be ready for a Memorial Day weekend full of festivities old and new, along with some special guests.

The five-day fest begins this Thursday with performances by the John Adams Middle School Band and the Mason City Municipal Band before the marching band competition and parade.

Some new additions this year include a set by comedian day peace and a talent show.

One of the main performers Saturday evening is Morgan Myles, a finalist from season 22 of NBC's The Voice.

Noah Harris, the band festival coordinator, says they were able to book her with a shot in the dark.

"One of our entertainment committee members had a connection with Morgan," he said. "He suggested trying to bring her here. We reached out on a long shot and were surprised when we found out she was going to be coming here to perform."

The parade this year will also honor Ruth Miller and the late Rosie Hussey with the Grand Marshal Award, along with Bill Stangler being honored as a Klempnauer awardee.

The festival starts on Thursday, May 25th at 6 p.m. at the Principal Pavilion in the Downtown Plaza. The celebration will last until Monday, May 29th. Visit www.nibandfest.com for any updates.

Recommended for you