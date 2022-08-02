Longtime Rochester entrepreneurs honored with Downtown Impact award

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Two arts entrepreneurs who helped other Rochester businesses survive the COVID-19 pandemic have been given the Rochester Downtown Alliance’s (RDA) Sandy Keith Downtown Impact Award.
Shawn and Michelle Fagan of Fagan Studios were recognized Monday at RDA’s annual Stakeholder Appreciation Night.
“In the face of changing demographics and an increasing premium on downtown building space, Shawn and Michelle remained steadfast in their support of downtown,” says Gillian Duncan, who nominated the Fagans. “When other businesses came and went, Fagan Studios remained in its same location for 15 years. It has been reassuring to see their familiar faces working in the studio, conducting sessions, and greeting everyone—both clients and those guests who walk by—with a warm smile and wave.”
During the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Shawn Fagan helped several small business owners survive the disruption by volunteering his time to redesign their menus, websites, and business practices.
“It is people like Michelle and Shawn who continue to push the margin of what can be accomplished by small business owners and the positive impact they can have,” says Will Forsman, RDA board development chair. “Not only are they great people and great neighbors but they are truly making the downtown a better place through their presence.”
The Sandy Keith Downtown Impact Award recognizes a person or group whose efforts have made or are making a substantial impact on the downtown community through a passion for urban growth and community development.