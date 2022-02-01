Longtime Olmsted County Commissioner Ken Brown won't seek re-election

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A longtime leader in Olmsted County says he won't be running for re-election this November.
Ken Brown announced Tuesday he'll be stepping away from the Olmsted County Board of Commissioners at the end of this year. Brown has represented the county's second district since 2002, and serves on 17 government boards at present.
During his career, Brown has worked at IBM and owned multiple small businesses. But the commissioner says one of the highlights of his life has been serving Olmsted County, adding the quality and dedication of staff members has made his experience all the more rewarding.
"It's been a terrific run," Brown said. "I have enjoyed almost every minute of it, and it's true there's been a couple of five-minute sections here and there that may have proved a little more taxing. but it has been a delightful existence, and I love this county and the people that work here."
Brown says he's sure some people out there are ecstatic to see him leave after two decades, but nearly every moment of his time on the county board of commissioners has been a treasure. The second district commissioner shares he'd love to sit down with anyone interested in filling his seat.
Brown is the second Olmsted County commissioner to decide against seeking re-election this year. Last month, District Four Commissioner Matt Flynn announced he'll leave his post after 25 years on the board.