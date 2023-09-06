Longfellow Elementary partners with The Boys & Girls Club of Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn.-The Boys & Girls Club of Rochester has expanded programming to Longfellow elementary to fill the need for after-school care.
September 5th is when The Boys & Girls Club started the after school program at Longfellow Elementary. The plan is to have the program go from 4 PM until 8 PM during the school week and then do a daytime schedule when Longfellow is on break.
CEO of The Boys & Girls Club of Rochester Chad Campbell says, “It's incredibly important, like I said, there's a huge need in Rochester for what we do at Boys and Girls Club and we want to be able to meet that need and meet the community where they are. And finding willing partners and places and neighborhoods and locations is part of our challenge.”
He says that with over 7,000 school aged kids in Rochester, having somewhere for them to go after school is a necessity.