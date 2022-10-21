Long time RFD Capt. Chuck Solseth dies after long battle with cancer

ROCHESTER, Minn.-The Rochester Fire Department (RFD) said retired Capt. Chuck Solseth died following a long battle with cancer.
Solseth retired from the department in 2021 and was with RFD for 25 years.
Former colleagues of Solseth's, like RFD Capt. Brett Knapp, remember him as someone who was empathetic, a leader and a friend.
"He was very much someone who was great at being a firefighter but also a great person at the same time and I think that impacted a lot of people around the region," Knapp said.
Knapp added that Solseth was his fire academy capt. 15 years ago and instilled the lessons of a leader.
"He was always able to teach me new skills or techniques in a way that did not make you feel like you were less than someone because you had not learned this task yet," Knapp said.
At RFD's Fire Station One in Rochester, a room with Solseth's name resides in the fire engine bay.
"Chuck took it upon himself a few years ago here to kind of collect all of that equipment that was good and useful but did not necessarily have a home and then found this storage room and then set up shelves and kind of got everything organized in here," Knapp said.
Knapp said the room is a testament to how dedicated Solseth was to his job.
One of Knapp's favorite bits of advice from Solseth, however, had nothing to do with fire duties and focused on cherishing those you have around you.
"He was always one to tell us to let everyone know how much you love them. Do not be afraid to tell your friends how much you care. Let your loved ones know how much they mean to you on a daily basis because you never know when it will be taken away from you. It is something we see fairly often in our line of work but to hear one of our own guys talk about that as well really kind of drives that home. So, I will always remember Chuck saying to let the ones you know that you care about them and to live to the fullest and that is what he did in all of the years that I knew him," Knapp said.
