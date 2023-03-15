Lockdown over 'security concern' lasts almost two hours at Austin High School

UPDATE: The lockdown is over at Austin High School.
Austin Public Schools posted the following information on its Facebook page:
"Austin High School was placed in Lockdown from 12:06 PM to 1:59 PM due to a security concern."
Previous story below
AUSTIN, Minn. – A security concern has prompted a lockdown at Austin High School.
Superintendent Dr. Joey Page has issued a statement on the situation:
“The safety and security of your child is our top priority. We are actively responding to the situation and collaborating with emergency responders.”
“At this time, we ask that parents stay where they are and remain available to receive updates and instructions as needed.”