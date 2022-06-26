Locals react to Governor Walz's executive order on abortion

ROCHESTER, Minn.-Minnesota Governor Tim Walz signed an executive order this weekend aimed at protecting anyone who travels to the state to receive an abortion.
The executive order follows the Supreme Court's controversial decision to overturn Roe vs. Wade. Jimmy Martenson is a father who's all for the governor's decision. He believes woman should have the right to do what they want when it comes to their own bodies.
"I think protecting woman seeking abortion is a good idea. I think woman have a fundamental right to control their own bodies and not have other people try to make those decsions for them," explains Martenson.
The executive order by Governor Walz which took effect immedietately directs state agencies not to assist the attempts of other states to implement civil, criminal, or professional sanctions against anyone seeking, providing or obtaining legal abortion services in Minnesota. Just like Martenson Adam Gish and Lorne Mcpherson are happy with the governor's action.
"I support it. I think it is not our government's responsibility to worry about whether or not a female is doing the right thing or not with her own body," says McPherson.
Her son-in-law Adams adds "I think politicans with no medical training shouldn't be making the decsions. That should be left to doctors."
Governor Walz says he will decline to honor requests to hand over people accused of committing acts related to abortion that are not criminal in the state.
According to Minnesota Department of Health roughly 10 percent of patients seeking abortions in Minnesota came from neighboring states before the supreme court's decision to repeal Roe v Wade.