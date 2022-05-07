Locals and RNeighbors team up to plant trees in Med city neighborhood.

ROCHESTER, Minn.- A Med City neighborhood will soon look greener. On Saturday morning community members got their hands a little dirty to add more trees near South Ponte Park.
Since 2007, volunteers including Tahnee Stephan Hoekstra has been planting trees with Rneighbors, a non-profit that works with Rochester residents to improve local neighborhoods.
One of the ways they do so is through the RNeighborWoods program, empowering and educating community members to grow a sustainable urban forest.
"I have a forestry degree and there's nobody that can't benefit from trees. we all need them so I just think it's important to get out and teach some of these younger kids to appreciate the trees and how to plant them properly and take care of them," says Stephan Hoekstra
Each year the RNeighborWoods program brings together volunteers and organizers to lay down fresh roots around town, helping reduce the number of times streets need to be paved, absorbing storm water that would otherwise enter the sewer system, and providing extra shade for people outdoors.
On Saturday, around 100 volunteers came out to help their community including first timer Ben Timmerman who wanted to show his appreciation for The Med City.
"Not only are you proving are you academically sound but you're also proving that you can have a positive impact on the community and I thought I'd come out today and plant trees," explains Timmerman. "We all need trees for oxygen, they're good for our planet, and it's a beautiful day so why not come out and something nice outside."
While RNeighborWoods started in 2004 events had to be cancelled over the past two years because of Covid-19.
In the program's return on Saturday volunteers planted their milestone 8,000th tree.
RNeighbors executive director Rene Halasy says the initiative is about more than helping mother nature thrive.
The community can come together and work on a positive thing for the city and greener streets make people happy. When they can help make their streets greener, it's a win win. "
RNeighbors will be planting trees again in the fall.