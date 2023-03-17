Zumbrota-Mazeppa school installs book vending machine for kids

ZUMBROTA, Minn. - A local school has found a new way to get kids into reading.
Zumbrota-Mazeppa Primary School has installed a book vending machine for students to reward positive behavior.
Actions like paying attention, participation in class, or just telling the truth can earn the children golden tickets. These golden tickets are then traded in for tokens that can be used to purchase books from the machine.
The program is part of a larger effort by schools throughout the country to encourage Positive Behavior in Schools, or PBIS.
Coordinators for Zumbrota-Mazeppa's PBIS program include school social worker Katie Kennedy, teacher Amanda Boyum, and principal Wendy Ahern.
Ahern said that while the book vending program has been successful, it's only part of the school's efforts for positive behavior reinforcement.
"We do have our Cougar Paws that we do weekly as well and we also do our student of the month," she said. "So we'll continue and see how all of these go too and, y'know, sky's the limit. We'll keep brainstorming any ideas that we come up with. "
The vending machine has received funding from the Zumbrota-Mazeppa Education Foundation and the Nibbe Family Foundation.
The Mazeppa Lions Club has also pledged to donate a year's worth of books for the program.