Zumbro Valley looks to move into Northgate Health Center

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The old Northgate Health Center might be looking at new owners and new life as a mental health facility.
Zumbro Valley Health Center is applying for a building permit to renovate the former home of the Northgate Health Club, who moved out of the location in October 2020.
Zumbro Valley, a non-profit that works with people with mental health issues, already has three offices in Rochester, including a downtown location not far from Northgate. However, leadership desires a larger location better suited for the demand in the city center.
"We've been looking for space for quite a while and as you know, we have to get ahead of things because it takes a while to find a place and get it ready," said chief executive officer Beth Krehbiel. "Northgate used to be the old health club that's been open...that was just perfect because it really just needs a remodel."
Concrete plans for the reworking can't be finalized until the permit is approved, which is expected for May. This hasn't stopped Zumbro Valley from brainstorming different ways to utilize the space.
"We're hoping to get our building permit, maybe start this summer with construction," Krehbiel said. "Hopefully we'll be open in the fall and then have outpatient services. Therapy, substance use groups, individual therapy, housing, case management, community work."
The organization also plans to add spaces for community partners in the new facility, as well as become more involved in the community through schools and colleges.
A groundbreaking ceremony will be held once the permit is secured.