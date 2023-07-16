Wykoffmania to raise money for small Minnesota town

WYKOFF, MN.-- The Wykoff community welcomed the American Wrestling Foundation (AWF) to town in order to raise funds for their fitness and recreation center.
The venue , better known as the Wykoff Event Center, used to serve as a school for all ages dating back to the early 1900s and has been the graduation place for many of the community members for years.
In order to keep the facility in Wykoff standing, professional wrestlers with the AWF are making their way into the building's gymnasium as a part of ‘Wykoffmania' Fundraiser for a five-way Grande Finale match to see who will win the heavy weight championship.
All proceeds go towards the growth of the facility's heating and cooling, as well as making it a space to hold more shows and events.
Mark Burmeister, a representative with the center, helped organize the event and says it's important support resources the town already has, rather than wasting them.
“The community had invested in this facility for many decades and then to see it potentially fall apart and go unused. So we just thought it was just to valuable an asset.” he says.
The center expected nearly 800 people to show up at the event.
The fundraiser also supports the Chatfield Wrestling Team and the Wykoff Fire Department.