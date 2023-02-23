Wrapping up the winter storm: Some locations receive more than 10 inches

Rochester District 2100, Wed at 5 PM to 11 AM today, Troopers responded to: 10 property damage crashes & additional 30 vehs ran off road req Trp/tow assistance.— Sgt. T. Christianson (@MSPPIO_SOUTH) February 23, 2023
Winter Storm Warning
Areas Affected: Allamakee; Chickasaw; Floyd; Howard; Mitchell; Winneshiek
...Wintry Precipitation Moving Out... .As wintry precipitation has started to clear across some portions of the area, reports of 8 to 12 inches of snow and a 1/4 inch of ice have been received. This wintry mix of snow and freezing drizzle will continue to move northeast out of the local area late this morning. Winds will continue to drift snow, especially on ridge tops, higher terrain and open areas. ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...
* WHAT...Snow with additional accumulations up to 1 inch. Brief period of a wintry mix with light icing possible.
* WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Iowa and southwest Wisconsin.
* WHEN...Until noon CST today.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. In Iowa, visit 511ia.org for road conditions. In Wisconsin, visit 511wi.gov for road conditions.
Winter Storm Warning
Areas Affected: Anoka; Dakota; Goodhue; Hennepin; Ramsey; Sherburne; Washington
...POTENT WINTER STORM CONTINUES THIS MORNING... .Snowfall will continue through late this morning, with the highest snowfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour expected through sunrise. An additional 2 to 5 inches of snow accumulation is expected through late morning. Total snow accumulations will range from 10 to 18 inches, with the higher end totals along a west to east axis from southwest Minnesota through east central Minnesota and into west central Wisconsin. Through late this morning, a Blizzard Warning remains in effect for areas south of Interstate 94 and west of Interstate 35, with a Winter Storm Warning north of Interstate 94 and east of Interstate 35. Fresh and falling snow will combine with northeast wind gusts of 30 to 40 mph, with the highest wind speeds over western and southern Minnesota. This will lead to significant blowing and drifting snow with occasional whiteout conditions in open areas. Some drifts may be several feet deep, making travel nearly impossible. ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...
* WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches through late this morning. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central and southeast Minnesota and west central Wisconsin.
* WHEN...Until noon CST today.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning commute.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
Winter Weather Advisory
Areas Affected: Black Hawk; Bremer; Butler; Franklin; Grundy; Hardin; Marshall; Story; Tama
...Winter Weather Impacts Continue This Morning... .Periods of light wintry mix early this morning will mostly end by sunrise, although light snow may linger far north into mid morning. With temperatures falling through the 20s and into the teens in some area, icy roads and surfaces will remain a hazard this morning. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... ...ICE STORM WARNING IS CANCELLED...
* WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Light additional accumulations.
* WHERE...Central into northeastern Iowa.
* WHEN...Until noon today.
* IMPACTS...Plan on icy road conditions, including during the morning commute. Moderate breezes may also cause sporadic power issues due to ice on trees and lines.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app, www.511ia.org, or dial 511.
Blizzard Warning
Areas Affected: Blue Earth; Carver; Faribault; Freeborn; Le Sueur; Martin; McLeod; Nicollet; Rice; Scott; Sibley; Steele; Waseca; Wright
...POTENT WINTER STORM CONTINUES THIS MORNING... .Snowfall will continue through late this morning, with the highest snowfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour expected through sunrise. An additional 2 to 5 inches of snow accumulation is expected through late morning. Total snow accumulations will range from 10 to 18 inches, with the higher end totals along a west to east axis from southwest Minnesota through east central Minnesota and into west central Wisconsin. Through late this morning, a Blizzard Warning remains in effect for areas south of Interstate 94 and west of Interstate 35, with a Winter Storm Warning north of Interstate 94 and east of Interstate 35. Fresh and falling snow will combine with northeast wind gusts of 30 to 40 mph, with the highest wind speeds over western and southern Minnesota. This will lead to significant blowing and drifting snow with occasional whiteout conditions in open areas. Some drifts may be several feet deep, making travel nearly impossible. ...BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...
* WHAT...Blizzard conditions. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches through late this morning. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central and south central Minnesota.
* WHEN...Until noon CST today.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning commute.
Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
Winter Storm Warning
Areas Affected: Cerro Gordo; Emmet; Hancock; Humboldt; Kossuth; Palo Alto; Pocahontas; Winnebago; Worth; Wright
...Winter Weather Impacts Continue This Morning... .Periods of light wintry mix early this morning will mostly end by sunrise, although light snow may linger far north into mid morning. With temperatures falling through the 20s and into the teens in some area, icy roads and surfaces will remain a hazard this morning. ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...
* WHAT...Light snow or mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze possible.
* WHERE...Portions of northern Iowa.
* WHEN...Until noon today.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions due to ice and snow, including during the morning commute.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app, www.511ia.org, or dial 511.
Winter Storm Warning
Areas Affected: Dodge; Olmsted; Wabasha; Winona
...Wintry Precipitation Moving Out... .As wintry precipitation has started to clear across some portions of the area, reports of 8 to 12 inches of snow and a 1/4 inch of ice have been received. This wintry mix of snow and freezing drizzle will continue to move northeast out of the local area late this morning. Winds will continue to drift snow, especially on ridge tops, higher terrain and open areas. ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...
* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Minnesota and central, north central and west central Wisconsin.
* WHEN...Until noon CST today.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. In Minnesota, visit 511mn.org for road conditions. In Wisconsin, visit 511wi.gov for road conditions.
Winter Storm Warning
Areas Affected: Fillmore; Houston; Mower
...Wintry Precipitation Moving Out... .As wintry precipitation has started to clear across some portions of the area, reports of 8 to 12 inches of snow and a 1/4 inch of ice have been received. This wintry mix of snow and freezing drizzle will continue to move northeast out of the local area late this morning. Winds will continue to drift snow, especially on ridge tops, higher terrain and open areas. ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...
* WHAT...Snow with additional accumulations of up to 1 inch. Brief period of wintry mix with light icing possible.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Minnesota and central, southwest and west central Wisconsin.
* WHEN...Until noon CST today.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.