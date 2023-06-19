Working to introduce 'Black Fine Dining' experience

ORONOCO, Minn.-- One man is bringing a unique fine dining experience to Olmsted County with a soft opening in honor of Juneteenth.
Raheem Johnson is a Bahamian fine dining chef coming from Miami with the goal of showing people the deeper meaning behind African American cuisine through 'black fine dining'.
He explains black fine dining to be a more intimate encounter with soul-food--dressed up and appreciated.
He hosted a tasting at the home of a Mayo Clinic doctor, Raymond Shields, who gave Johnson the opportunity to show his craft and share his food.
The evening's menu featured items such as a melon salad and okra soup. Caribbean favorites like jerk chicken, pickled collard greens. fried salmon and a mango glazed bread pudding.
Johnson explain that each item made, tells a story.
“Cornbread, you're using nothing and making something from it.” he says. “And that's what we're coming from, making nothing and making something that's great and that goes back to on the plantation. We go the leftovers and we made it fantastic."