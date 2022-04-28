ROCHESTER, Minn.- There will be a WE forum today in Rochester. This stands for 'Women Entrepreneurs' forum.
It will only be in-person and will be located at the Cascade Meadow Wetlands and Environmental Science Center on Saint Mary's campus.
The focus of this forum will be on arts and entrepreneurship.
Organizers will teach creative women, who own their own businesses, how to connect with their audience and how to price their products.
Featured panelists are:
Michelle Fagan: Fagan Studios
Naura Anderson: Threshold Arts
Annie Mack: Singer and performer
This event will be from 8-9 a.m. on April 28th. Admission is free and open to the public, but registration is required.
If you're interested you can sign up using the link attached right here.