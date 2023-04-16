Winter Weather and Wind Advisories issued for many area counties

Winter Weather Advisory
Areas Affected: Dodge; Fillmore; Mower; Olmsted; Wabasha
...Band of Heavy Snow Expected Tonight into Monday Morning... .A very complex winter storm system impacts the region this afternoon through Monday morning. Snow develops this afternoon and increases in intensity overnight along and east of the Mississippi River where snowfall rates will likely exceed an inch per hour. Initial snowfall accumulations this afternoon will be tempered by melting, but as the sun sets and temperatures fall, rapid snow accumulation is expected. Total snow amounts will vary widely over short distances, but the highest amounts of 6 to 12 inches should fall along a north to south band from southwest into central Wisconsin by Monday morning. Travel tonight and into Monday will be significant hampered and some roads may be impassable until plowed. In addition, strong winds of 35 to 45 mph will further reduce visibilities during the times of heavier snow and a mix of freezing rain is possible north of Highway 10 in central Wisconsin this evening before transitioning to all snow. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 1 AM CDT MONDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.
* WHERE...Wabasha, Dodge, Olmsted, Mower and Fillmore Counties.
* WHEN...From 1 PM this afternoon to 1 AM CDT Monday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. Visit 511mn.org for road conditions.Winter
Winter Weather Advisory
Areas Affected: Anoka; Benton; Blue Earth; Carver; Chisago; Dakota; Faribault; Freeborn; Goodhue; Hennepin; Isanti; Kanabec; Le Sueur; McLeod; Meeker; Mille Lacs; Morrison; Nicollet; Ramsey; Rice; Scott; Sherburne; Sibley; Stearns; Steele; Waseca; Washington; Wright
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central and southeast Minnesota and northwest and west central Wisconsin.
* WHEN...Until 10 PM CDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
Wind Advisory
Areas Affected: Anoka; Blue Earth; Brown; Carver; Chippewa; Dakota; Faribault; Freeborn; Goodhue; Hennepin; Kandiyohi; Lac Qui Parle; Le Sueur; Martin; McLeod; Meeker; Nicollet; Pope; Ramsey; Redwood; Renville; Rice; Scott; Sherburne; Sibley; Stearns; Steele; Stevens; Swift; Waseca; Washington; Watonwan; Wright; Yellow Medicine
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central, southeast, southwest and west central Minnesota and west central Wisconsin.
* WHEN...From noon today to midnight CDT tonight.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
Wind Advisory
Areas Affected: Black Hawk; Boone; Bremer; Butler; Cerro Gordo; Davis; Emmet; Franklin; Grundy; Hamilton; Hancock; Hardin; Humboldt; Jasper; Mahaska; Marion; Marshall; Monroe; Palo Alto; Polk; Poweshiek; Story; Tama; Wapello; Webster; Wright
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 AM CDT MONDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected.
* WHERE...Portions of northern, central, and eastern Iowa.
* WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 7 AM CDT Monday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow is also anticipated across northeast Iowa this afternoon, with strong winds lowering visibilities.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
Wind Advisory
Areas Affected: Chickasaw; Floyd; Howard; Mitchell
...WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 AM CDT MONDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected.
* WHERE...Mitchell, Howard, Floyd and Chickasaw Counties.
* WHEN...From 1 PM this afternoon to 7 AM CDT Monday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
Winter Weather Advisory
Areas Affected: Kossuth; Winnebago; Worth
...Snow and Impactful Travel Expected Today... .A strong spring storm will bring a combination of snow and strong wind to portions of northern Iowa today. The potential for snow and reduced visibility may cause impactful travel conditions at times. Persons planning on travel should check conditions prior to heading out and adjust travel plans as needed. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Snow. Accumulations of 1 to 3 inches, especially on vegetation and elevated surfaces. Winds gusting as high as 40 to 50 mph reducing visibility during periods of heavier snow.
* WHERE...Portions of northern Iowa.
* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions at times. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app, www.511ia.org, or dial 511.
Wind Advisory
Areas Affected: Kossuth; Winnebago; Worth
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 AM CDT MONDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected.
* WHERE...Northern Iowa.
* WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 7 AM CDT Monday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.