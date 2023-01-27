Winter Weather Advisory issued for northern Iowa counties for Saturday

Winter Weather Advisory
Areas Affected: Black Hawk; Boone; Bremer; Butler; Carroll; Cerro Gordo; Crawford; Emmet; Franklin; Greene; Grundy; Hamilton; Hancock; Hardin; Kossuth; Marshall; Palo Alto; Story; Tama; Wright
...Band of Moderate to Heavy Snowfall tonight into Saturday - latest forecast trending northward... .A relatively narrow band of moderate to heavy snowfall will develop late tonight into Saturday over portions of northern Iowa. Heaviest snowfall is currently expected to fall in an east- west oriented band around the Highway 20 to Highway 3 corridors, where amounts of 5 to 7 inches or greater will be possible, especially west of Interstate 35. However, forecast trends this morning are shifting northward and adjustments to the warning/advisory are likely later today. Be sure to monitor the latest forecast updates. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 PM CST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches.
* WHERE...Portions of central into northern Iowa
* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 PM CST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Cold wind chills as low as 15 below zero could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app, www.511ia.org, or dial 511.
Areas Affected: Chickasaw; Clayton; Fayette; Floyd
...Snowfall Saturday With Some Travel Impacts Expected-There Has Been a Trend to Shift This Snow Band Northward... .Early morning forecast trends of the band of snow that is expected to develop after midnight and last into Saturday morning is shifting northward toward the Minnesota-Iowa border. This may lower amounts in the current advisory area, but increase them farther north. We will continue to look into these trends and will make adjustments as needed with forecast updates. The heaviest snowfall is still expected to occur Saturday morning into the early afternoon. Impacts to travel are likely throughout the day. Monitor the forecast if you have plans to travel Saturday. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 PM CST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches.
* WHERE...In Iowa, Floyd, Chickasaw, Fayette and Clayton Counties. In Wisconsin, Grant County.
* WHEN...From 3 AM to 9 PM CST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.