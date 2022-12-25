Winter Weather Advisory in effect until Monday

Winter Weather Advisory
Areas Affected: Black Hawk; Bremer; Butler; Cerro Gordo; Emmet; Franklin; Grundy; Hamilton; Hancock; Hardin; Humboldt; Jasper; Kossuth; Mahaska; Marshall; Palo Alto; Pocahontas; Poweshiek; Story; Tama; Webster; Winnebago; Worth; Wright
...Another Round of Snow this Afternoon and Tonight... .Snow was moving across northwest Iowa early this afternoon and is expected to quickly advance into northern and eastern Iowa later this afternoon and early this evening, with another round of snow possible overnight as well. This may lead to slick and snow covered roads, on top of whatever compacted snow still exists from our recent storm. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST MONDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of two to three inches.
* WHERE...Much of northern and eastern Iowa.
* WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 6 AM CST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on more snow covered roads and slippery road conditions, with low visibilities at times.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Conditions may change quite rapidly as the snow begins this afternoon. Visibilities may quickly drop to less than a mile, possibly down to a quarter mile at times making for hazardous travel conditions. The burst of snow and low visibilities may last for up to two hours.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app, www.511ia.org, or dial 511.
Winter Weather Advisory
Areas Affected: Blue Earth; Faribault; Freeborn; Le Sueur; Martin; Nicollet; Sibley; Steele; Waseca; Watonwan
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CST MONDAY...
* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches.
* WHERE...Sibley, Nicollet, along with Watonwan and Martin counties over to Steele and Freeborn counties in south central Minnesota.
* WHEN...Until 3 AM CST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
Winter Weather Advisory
Areas Affected: Chickasaw; Clayton; Fayette; Floyd; Howard; Mitchell; Winneshiek
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON UNTIL 6 AM CST MONDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches.
* WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Iowa.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions and reduced visibilities below a mile at times.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. Visit 511ia.org for road conditions.
Winter Weather Advisory
Areas Affected: Dodge; Fillmore; Mower
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON UNTIL 3 AM CST MONDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches.
* WHERE...Dodge, Mower and Fillmore Counties.
* WHEN...Until 3 AM CST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions and reduced visibilities below a mile at times.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. Visit 511mn.org for road conditions.