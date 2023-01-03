Winter Weather Advisory in effect for much of viewing area

Winter Weather Advisory
Areas Affected: Blue Earth; Faribault; Freeborn; Martin; Steele; Waseca
.A slow moving system will bring wintry weather through Wednesday. The worst conditions will be later this morning and early afternoon when heavy band of precipitation lifts up from the south across the region. A wintry mix of rain, sleet, and ice across southern Minnesota will continue today. Some locations may see over a quarter of an inch of ice, and an Ice Storm Warning is in effect. This morning, heavy snow will move into southwest Minnesota, and spread across central Minnesota and western Wisconsin into early afternoon. Several hours with snowfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour are likely, which will cause significant travel impacts as visibility drops to a quarter mile at times due to the heavy snow. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for this heavy snow, with generally 5 to 9 inches of snow expected, with the highest amounts across portions of west central and southwest Minnesota. Elsewhere, a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for areas that will see a wintry mix, and less snow. The warnings will end later this evening, and transition to a Winter Weather Advisory as steady snow develops Tuesday night and persist through Wednesday. Most locations can expect an additional 2 to 5 inches of snow during period. Please adjust your travel plans if possible. ...ICE STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 PM CST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...For the Ice Storm Warning, significant icing. Additional snow accumulations of up to 3 inches and additional ice accumulations of up to two tenths of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. For the Winter Weather Advisory, mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze.
* WHERE...Portions of south central Minnesota.
* WHEN...For the Ice Storm Warning, until 3 PM CST this afternoon. For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 3 PM this afternoon to 6 PM CST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
Travel is strongly discouraged. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Prepare for possible power outages. Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
Ice Storm Warning
Areas Affected: Blue Earth; Faribault; Freeborn; Martin; Steele; Waseca
.A slow moving system will bring wintry weather through Wednesday. The worst conditions will be later this morning and early afternoon when heavy band of precipitation lifts up from the south across the region. A wintry mix of rain, sleet, and ice across southern Minnesota will continue today. Some locations may see over a quarter of an inch of ice, and an Ice Storm Warning is in effect. This morning, heavy snow will move into southwest Minnesota, and spread across central Minnesota and western Wisconsin into early afternoon. Several hours with snowfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour are likely, which will cause significant travel impacts as visibility drops to a quarter mile at times due to the heavy snow. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for this heavy snow, with generally 5 to 9 inches of snow expected, with the highest amounts across portions of west central and southwest Minnesota. Elsewhere, a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for areas that will see a wintry mix, and less snow. The warnings will end later this evening, and transition to a Winter Weather Advisory as steady snow develops Tuesday night and persist through Wednesday. Most locations can expect an additional 2 to 5 inches of snow during period. Please adjust your travel plans if possible. ...ICE STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 PM CST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...For the Ice Storm Warning, significant icing. Additional snow accumulations of up to 3 inches and additional ice accumulations of up to two tenths of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. For the Winter Weather Advisory, mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze.
* WHERE...Portions of south central Minnesota.
* WHEN...For the Ice Storm Warning, until 3 PM CST this afternoon. For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 3 PM this afternoon to 6 PM CST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
Travel is strongly discouraged. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Prepare for possible power outages. Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
Winter Weather Advisory
Areas Affected: Cerro Gordo; Crawford; Emmet; Hancock; Humboldt; Kossuth; Palo Alto; Pocahontas; Sac; Winnebago; Worth
...Icing is Diminishing Across the Area... .Freezing rain continues to diminish across the area, with temperatures rising above freezing over much of the area while over far northwest Iowa the precipitation will transition to snow. The next round of light to moderate snow is expected later this afternoon and into Wednesday in areas still within the Winter Weather Advisory. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST WEDNESDAY... ...ICE STORM WARNING IS CANCELLED...
* WHAT...Mixed precipitation transitioning to snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches and minor ice accumulations.
* WHERE...Portions of west central and north central Iowa.
* WHEN...Until noon CST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app, www.511ia.org, or dial 511.
Winter Weather Advisory
Areas Affected: Chickasaw; Floyd; Howard; Mitchell
...Icy Roads Still a Threat in Some Areas This Morning... .A mix of snow, freezing rain and sleet led to some ice accumulation and slippery areas this morning. Temperatures along and south of Interstate 90 have continued to warm this morning so travel conditions are improving somewhat. The last areas to climb above the freezing mark will be north of Interstate 90 in parts of southeast Minnesota and into north central Wisconsin. Travel will remain far more difficult the further north and west you travel today. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...
* WHAT...Freezing rain. Additional ice accumulations of a light glaze.
* WHERE...Mitchell, Howard, Floyd and Chickasaw Counties.
* WHEN...Until noon CST today.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery to hazardous road conditions. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible power outages. In Iowa, visit 511ia.org for road conditions. In Minnesota, visit 511mn.org for road conditions. In Wisconsin, visit 511wi.gov for road conditions.
Winter Weather Advisory
Areas Affected: Dodge; Fillmore; Mower; Olmsted; Wabasha; Winona
...Icy Roads Still a Threat in Some Areas This Morning... .A mix of snow, freezing rain and sleet led to some ice accumulation and slippery areas this morning. Temperatures along and south of Interstate 90 have continued to warm this morning so travel conditions are improving somewhat. The last areas to climb above the freezing mark will be north of Interstate 90 in parts of southeast Minnesota and into north central Wisconsin. Travel will remain far more difficult the further north and west you travel today. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of up to two tenths of an inch.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Minnesota through central Wisconsin.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Isolated power outages and tree damage are possible due to the ice. Plan on slippery to hazardous road conditions. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning and evening commutes.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. In Minnesota, visit 511mn.org for road conditions. In Wisconsin, visit 511wi.gov for road conditions.
Winter Weather Advisory
Areas Affected: Goodhue
.A slow moving system will bring wintry weather through Wednesday. The worst conditions will be later this morning and early afternoon when heavy band of precipitation lifts up from the south across the region. A wintry mix of rain, sleet, and ice across southern Minnesota will continue today. Some locations may see over a quarter of an inch of ice, and an Ice Storm Warning is in effect. This morning, heavy snow will move into southwest Minnesota, and spread across central Minnesota and western Wisconsin into early afternoon. Several hours with snowfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour are likely, which will cause significant travel impacts as visibility drops to a quarter mile at times due to the heavy snow. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for this heavy snow, with generally 5 to 9 inches of snow expected, with the highest amounts across portions of west central and southwest Minnesota. Elsewhere, a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for areas that will see a wintry mix, and less snow. The warnings will end later this evening, and transition to a Winter Weather Advisory as steady snow develops Tuesday night and persist through Wednesday. Most locations can expect an additional 2 to 5 inches of snow during period. Please adjust your travel plans if possible. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch.
* WHERE...In Minnesota, Goodhue County. In Wisconsin, Pierce, Pepin and Eau Claire Counties.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.