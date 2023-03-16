Winter Weather Advisory for some, wind for most Thursday

Winter Weather Advisory
Areas Affected: Emmet; Hancock; Humboldt; Kossuth; Palo Alto; Pocahontas; Sac; Winnebago
...Rain Changing to Snow and Blowing Snow Today into Tonight... .A winter storm will track through the region today with travel impacts likely over portions of northwest and north central Iowa. Rain will change to snow late morning beginning northwest and progressing southeast during the day and evening. Strong northwest winds will follow the front and result in blowing snow, leading to significantly reduced visibility from northwest Iowa into portions of north central Iowa with near blizzard conditions at times. While much of the snow will end Thursday evening, patchy blowing snow will continue into Friday over northern Iowa. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 AM CDT FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph this evening.
* WHERE...Parts of Northwest and North Central Iowa.
* WHEN...From 11 AM Thursday to 7 AM CDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions will impact the today`s evening commute and may impact the early morning Friday commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app, www.511ia.org, or dial 511.
Winter Weather Advisory
Areas Affected: Freeborn; Steele
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 AM CDT FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Rain changing to snow and blowing snow expected. Total snow accumulations around two inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.
* WHERE...Steele and Freeborn Counties.
* WHEN...From 1 PM this afternoon to 7 AM CDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
Wind Advisory
Areas Affected: Adair; Adams; Appanoose; Audubon; Black Hawk; Boone; Bremer; Butler; Calhoun; Carroll; Cass; Cerro Gordo; Clarke; Crawford; Dallas; Davis; Decatur; Franklin; Greene; Grundy; Guthrie; Hamilton; Hardin; Jasper; Lucas; Madison; Mahaska; Marion; Marshall; Monroe; Polk; Poweshiek; Ringgold; Story; Tama; Taylor; Union; Wapello; Warren; Wayne; Webster; Worth; Wright
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 4 AM CDT FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected.
* WHERE...Much of Central Iowa.
* WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to 4 AM CDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Low visibility in falling snow may briefly occur in the advisory area this afternoon and evening as the rain changes to snow in central to eastern and southeast Iowa.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
Wind Advisory
Areas Affected: Chickasaw; Floyd; Mitchell
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 AM CDT FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected.
* WHERE...Mitchell, Floyd and Chickasaw Counties.
* WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 4 AM CDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Low visibility in falling snow may briefly occur in the advisory area this evening.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.