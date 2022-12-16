Winter Weather Advisory for some counties until 6 p.m.

Winter Weather Advisory
Areas Affected: Blue Earth; Brown; Chippewa; Douglas; Faribault; Freeborn; Kandiyohi; Lac Qui Parle; Martin; Nicollet; Pope; Redwood; Renville; Sibley; Stevens; Swift; Waseca; Watonwan; Yellow Medicine
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 to 40 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of south central, southwest and west central Minnesota.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions will impact morning commute and potentially the evening commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
Areas Affected: Cerro Gordo; Emmet; Hancock; Kossuth; Palo Alto; Winnebago; Worth
...Light Snow and Blowing Snow will Continue into Friday Morning over Northern Iowa... .Light snow will persist across northern Iowa and could be moderate at times going into Friday morning along with areas of blowing snow. Visibilities in snow and blowing snow will be reduced to one half mile or less at times. Therefore, the advisory has been extended for far north central Iowa through Friday morning. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one to two inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.
* WHERE...Far North Central Iowa.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility at times tonight. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app, www.511ia.org, or dial 511.