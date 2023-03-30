Winter Storm Watch issued for some SE Minnesota counties

Winter Storm Watch
Areas Affected: Dodge; Olmsted; Wabasha; Winona
...Potent Spring Storm to Bring Heavy Snow to the Region... .A complex storm system will move into the region Thursday through Saturday bringing a variety of weather with it including heavy rain, severe storms, and heavy snow. A wintry mix with some freezing rain and light snow could occur north of I94 tonight. The main impactful snow is expected Friday night. Rain changes to snow Friday night, with heavy, wet snow. At this time, the heaviest snow is expected to fall north of I94 with around 6 to 10 inches of accumulation. Farther south, amounts are less confident due to potential differences in when the rain switches over to snow and how far south the heavy snow will make it. In addition northwest winds will increase on the backside of the storm with gusts 35 to 45 mph with reduced visibilities and some blowing and drifting of snow. The winds will remain elevated Saturday morning. ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph. Blowing and drifting of snow in open areas.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Minnesota and west central Wisconsin.
* WHEN...From Friday evening through Saturday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery to hazardous road conditions. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
Winter Storm Watch
Areas Affected: Anoka; Carver; Dakota; Goodhue; Hennepin; Le Sueur; Ramsey; Rice; Scott; Washington
...COMPLEX PROLONGED WINTER STORM TO BRING MULTIPLE PRECIPITATION TYPES AND ASSOCIATED IMPACTS ACROSS CENTRAL AND SOUTHERN MINNESOTA THROUGH WESTERN WISCONSIN THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT... .A complex storm system developing over the Rockies will shift east into the Central Plains tonight then gradually move into the Great Lakes Friday night. Precipitation will lift north this afternoon as mainly rain but will transition to freezing rain for much of western and central Minnesota into northwest Wisconsin late this afternoon through tonight. A light icing to a couple tenths of an inch of ice accretion is likely mainly north of a line from Redwood Falls to Buffalo MN to Rice Lake WI. The precipitation will then gradually change over to snow Friday afternoon and evening, with snow heavy at times Friday night. Snowfall amounts may range as high as 5 to 8 inches in far western MN and in western WI, with snowfall totals of 4 to 7 inches in central and eastern MN. In addition, strong winds will develop Friday afternoon which will persist through Friday night, potentially producing blizzard conditions over much of western MN and possibly into eastern MN. A Winter Weather Advisory is in place for much of western and central MN into northwest WI for the freezing rain potential. A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for the entire coverage area north of Interstate 90 for the combination of heavy snow and possible blizzard conditions. Stay tuned to the National Weather Service for the latest forecasts and updates on this complex winter storm. ...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of east central, south central and southeast Minnesota.
* WHEN...From Friday evening through Saturday morning.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.