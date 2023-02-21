Winter Storm Warning now covers entire viewing area: Here's the latest

Winter Storm Warning
Areas Affected: Allamakee; Chickasaw; Floyd; Howard; Mitchell; Winneshiek
...Snow Is Moving Toward The Area This Afternoon... .Snow continues to move into southeast Minnesota this early afternoon and will continues to spread further eastward heading into this evening. Visibilities are below one mile in some spots within the snow, and accumulations occurred rapidly after the snow began. A band of 5 to 8 inches of snow is still expected north of Interstate 90 through the I-94 corridor. Snow amounts will decrease very quickly south of I-90. Blowing and drifting snow Wednesday morning is expected as winds increase. The second and stronger wave of snow arrives from south to north Wednesday across the entire area. By the time the storm ends late Thursday, an additional 8 to 12 inches of snow is expected northwest of an Austin, Minnesota to Necedah, Wisconsin line. sleet and freezing rain are a expected south of this line. Ice amounts from 1 to 3 tenths of an inch are possible along and south of the Highway 18 corridor beginning early Wednesday afternoon lasting until Thursday morning with the risk of tree and power line damage amplified by winds gusting to 30 to 40 mph. This will be a HIGHLY impactful winter storm with travel severely impacted at times. ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM WEDNESDAY TO 6 PM CST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 7 inches and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Iowa and southwest Wisconsin.
* WHEN...From 9 AM Wednesday to 6 PM CST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. In Iowa, visit 511ia.org for road conditions. In Wisconsin, visit 511wi.gov for road conditions.
Winter Storm Warning
Areas Affected: Anoka; Dakota; Goodhue; Hennepin; Ramsey; Sherburne; Steele; Washington
...HISTORIC WINTER STORM SHOULD LEAD TO IMPOSSIBLE TRAVEL BY WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND EARLY THURSDAY... .Two primary rounds of snow are expected. The first will occur this afternoon through tonight, moving from west to east. Accumulations of 4 to 8 inches are expected with round one. Round two is more widespread, and will begin Wednesday afternoon and continue into Thursday with an additional 8 to 18 inches expected. Total snow accumulations will range from 14 to 24 inches, with the best chance for the higher end totals along a west to east axis from west central Minnesota through east central Minnesota and into west central Wisconsin. This is expected to reach the top 5 heaviest snow storms for many location. The worst conditions will be Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning, and a Blizzard Warning is in effect for many counties in western and central Minnesota during this time frame. Heavy snow will combine with northeast wind gusts of 35 mph across the region, to around 45 mph in western and central Minnesota. This will lead to significant blowing and drifting snow with whiteout conditions in open areas. Some drifts may be several feet deep, making travel nearly impossible. ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 16 to 21 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central and southeast Minnesota and west central Wisconsin.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
Ice Storm Warning
Areas Affected: Black Hawk; Bremer; Butler; Franklin; Grundy; Hardin
...Significant Winter Storm Wednesday Into Thursday... .A large storm system will produce hazardous winter travel conditions across central and northern Iowa. Precipitation will begin mid-morning Wednesday and continue into Thursday. Heavy snowfall is likely in far northern Iowa with accumulations pushing 8 inches or more close to the Minnesota and Iowa state border. Strong winds will further aggravate difficult driving conditions by producing widespread blowing snow and visibility reductions to near a quarter mile at times. Mixed precipitation types are more of a concern to the south in central Iowa with a variety of snow, freezing rain, and sleet all possible. Ice accretions may approach or exceed a quarter inch over portions of central and east- central Iowa. ...ICE STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM WEDNESDAY TO 6 PM CST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Significant icing expected. Total snow and sleet accumulations of up to two inches and ice accumulations of one tenth to three tenths of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of east-central Iowa
* WHEN...From 9 AM Wednesday to 6 PM CST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the ice. Travel could be nearly impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
Travel is strongly discouraged. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Prepare for possible power outages. For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app, www.511ia.org, or dial 511.
Winter Storm Warning
Areas Affected: Cerro Gordo; Emmet; Hancock; Kossuth; Palo Alto; Winnebago; Worth
...Significant Winter Storm Wednesday Into Thursday... .A large storm system will produce hazardous winter travel conditions across central and northern Iowa. Precipitation will begin mid-morning Wednesday and continue into Thursday. Heavy snowfall is likely in far northern Iowa with accumulations pushing 8 inches or more close to the Minnesota and Iowa state border. Strong winds will further aggravate difficult driving conditions by producing widespread blowing snow and visibility reductions to near a quarter mile at times. Mixed precipitation types are more of a concern to the south in central Iowa with a variety of snow, freezing rain, and sleet all possible. Ice accretions may approach or exceed a quarter inch over portions of central and east- central Iowa. ...WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM WEDNESDAY TO 6 PM CST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 10 inches and ice accumulations of around one tenth of an inch. Highest snow totals near the state border. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE...Far north central Iowa.
* WHEN...From 9 AM Wednesday to 6 PM CST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app, www.511ia.org, or dial 511.
Winter Storm Warning
Areas Affected: Dodge; Fillmore; Mower; Olmsted; Winona
Winter Weather Advisory
Areas Affected: Dodge; Fillmore; Mower; Olmsted; Winona
Winter Storm Warning
Areas Affected: Faribault; Freeborn; Martin
...HISTORIC WINTER STORM SHOULD LEAD TO IMPOSSIBLE TRAVEL BY WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND EARLY THURSDAY... .Two primary rounds of snow are expected. The first will occur this afternoon through tonight, moving from west to east. Accumulations of 4 to 8 inches are expected with round one. Round two is more widespread, and will begin Wednesday afternoon and continue into Thursday with an additional 8 to 18 inches expected. Total snow accumulations will range from 14 to 24 inches, with the best chance for the higher end totals along a west to east axis from west central Minnesota through east central Minnesota and into west central Wisconsin. This is expected to reach the top 5 heaviest snow storms for many location. The worst conditions will be Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning, and a Blizzard Warning is in effect for many counties in western and central Minnesota during this time frame. Heavy snow will combine with northeast wind gusts of 35 mph across the region, to around 45 mph in western and central Minnesota. This will lead to significant blowing and drifting snow with whiteout conditions in open areas. Some drifts may be several feet deep, making travel nearly impossible. ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM WEDNESDAY TO NOON CST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 11 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE...Martin, Faribault and Freeborn Counties.
* WHEN...From 6 AM Wednesday to noon CST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.