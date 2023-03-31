Winter Storm Warning issued in some counties: Here's the latest

Winter Storm Warning
Areas Affected: Dodge; Olmsted; Wabasha; Winona
...Strong Spring Storm to Bring Heavy Snow and Strong Winds to the Region... .A potent storm system brings a variety of impactful weather to the region into Saturday morning. Early morning calls to Taylor County did not reveal any issues, however with temperatures hovering around freezing, will keep the winter weather advisory in place for potential travel impacts on untreated, cold surfaces. Tonight, widespread rain transitions to snow. The snow will be heavy at times, especially along and north of Interstate 90 and 94 where 1 to 2" per hour rates are expected. Currently, the higher amounts from 6 to 9 inches are favored north of Highway 10 in north-central Wisconsin. Moving south toward Interstate 90, 2 to 6 inch accumulations are expected. The heavier snow may try to push farther south, and there is uncertainty in how quickly rain transitions to snow. Continue to monitor the forecast for updates In addition northwest winds will increase Friday night, gusting from 35 to 45 mph. Visibilities will be further reduced in the falling snow, with some drifting mostly in open areas. ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM CDT SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Minnesota and west central Wisconsin.
* WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 10 AM CDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. In Minnesota, visit 511mn.org for road conditions. In Wisconsin, visit 511wi.gov for road conditions.
Winter Weather Advisory
Areas Affected: Emmet; Kossuth; Winnebago; Worth
...Winter Weather Expected Across Far North Iowa Tonight... .Colder air arrives tonight with rain changing to snow across northern Iowa. The combination of snow and strong winds will produce reduced visibilities making travel difficult. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 AM CDT SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations one to three inches. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph will produce considerable blowing snow with very low visibilities from time to time.
* WHERE...Far north central Iowa.
* WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 7 AM CDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Visibilities in rural areas may be below one quarter of a mile at times with blowing and falling snow.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app, www.511ia.org, or dial 511.
Winter Weather Advisory
Areas Affected: Faribault; Freeborn; Martin
...BLIZZARD CONDITIONS LIKELY OVER SOUTHWESTERN MINNESOTA THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH TONIGHT... ...AREAS OF FREEZING RAIN THIS MORNING WITH WIDESPREAD WINTRY PRECIPITATION THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH TONIGHT WITH SNOW RATES OF 1 TO 2 INCHES PER HOUR POSSIBLE... .A complex storm system developing over the Rockies will shift east into the Central Plains tonight then gradually move into the Great Lakes Friday night. Precipitation will continue this morning as rain or freezing rain, depending on surface temperatures. A light icing to a tenth of an inch of ice accretion is likely mainly north of a line from Redwood Falls to Buffalo MN to Rice Lake WI. The precipitation will then gradually change over to snow this afternoon through tonight, which could be heavy at times. Snowfall amounts should range from 5 to 8 inches in a swath from the Madison and Canby MN areas eastward through the Twin Cities metro and continuing through most of western Wisconsin, with locally higher totals possible. 2 to 4 inches are expected from the St Cloud area northward and from the Mankato area southward. In addition, strong winds will develop late this morning which will persist through Friday night. Blizzard conditions are likely west of a line from Benson to Hector to New Ulm to Madelia. Near blizzard conditions are possible eastward to the Interstate 35 corridor. A Winter Weather Advisory is in place for much of western and central Minnesota into northwest Wisconsin for freezing rain tonight into early Friday. A Blizzard Warning is in place for portions of southwestern Minnesota. A Winter Storm Warning remains in place to the east of the Blizzard Warning for central, eastern and southern Minnesota through western Wisconsin. For those counties not currently in a Blizzard Warning, conditions will be close to blizzard conditions and warnings may still be issued even with lighter snow accumulations. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 AM CDT SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Snow and blowing snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.
* WHERE...Martin, Faribault and Freeborn Counties.
* WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 7 AM CDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
Winter Weather Advisory
Areas Affected: Fillmore; Houston; Mower
...Strong Spring Storm to Bring Heavy Snow and Strong Winds to the Region... .A potent storm system brings a variety of impactful weather to the region into Saturday morning. Early morning calls to Taylor County did not reveal any issues, however with temperatures hovering around freezing, will keep the winter weather advisory in place for potential travel impacts on untreated, cold surfaces. Tonight, widespread rain transitions to snow. The snow will be heavy at times, especially along and north of Interstate 90 and 94 where 1 to 2" per hour rates are expected. Currently, the higher amounts from 6 to 9 inches are favored north of Highway 10 in north-central Wisconsin. Moving south toward Interstate 90, 2 to 6 inch accumulations are expected. The heavier snow may try to push farther south, and there is uncertainty in how quickly rain transitions to snow. Continue to monitor the forecast for updates In addition northwest winds will increase Friday night, gusting from 35 to 45 mph. Visibilities will be further reduced in the falling snow, with some drifting mostly in open areas. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 10 AM CDT SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.
* WHERE...In Minnesota, Mower, Fillmore and Houston Counties. In Wisconsin, La Crosse and Monroe Counties.
* WHEN...From 1 AM to 10 AM CDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.