Winter storm set to hit viewing area: Here's a county-by-county breakdown

Winter Weather Advisory
Areas Affected: Allamakee; Howard; Mitchell; Winneshiek
...Snowfall Saturday With Travel Impacts Expected... .Early morning forecast trends of the band of snow that is expected to develop after midnight and last into Saturday is shifting northward with impacts into southeast Minnesota along with northeast Iowa, and southwest Wisconsin. The heaviest snowfall is still expected to occur Saturday morning into the early afternoon. The winds increase from the northeast Saturday afternoon and Saturday evening with gusts 15 to 25 mph. Some blowing of snow is expected for open areas. Impacts to travel are likely throughout the day. Monitor the forecast if you have plans to travel Saturday. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 10 PM CST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches.
* WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Iowa, southeast Minnesota and southwest Wisconsin.
* WHEN...From 3 AM to 10 PM CST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds will gusts 15 to 25 mph with some blowing of snow especially Saturday afternoon and evening.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. In Iowa, visit 511ia.org for road conditions. In Minnesota, visit 511mn.org for road conditions. In Wisconsin, visit 511wi.gov for road conditions.
Winter Weather Advisory
Areas Affected: Black Hawk; Boone; Bremer; Butler; Carroll; Crawford; Emmet; Greene; Grundy; Hamilton; Hardin; Marshall; Story; Tama
...Band of Moderate to Heavy Snowfall Late Tonight into Saturday... .A relatively narrow band of moderate to heavy snowfall will develop late tonight and persist into Saturday over the northern half of Iowa. Amounts will be heaviest north of Highway 20 with a quick drop off in amounts on the southern side of the snowfall. The precipitation is likely to diminish later Saturday and may be mixed with freezing drizzle at times. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 PM CST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches. Areas of blowing snow are also expected on Saturday.
* WHERE...Portions of central into northern Iowa.
* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 PM CST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Cold wind chills as low as 15 below zero could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A brief period of freezing drizzle may follow the heavier snowfall which may prolong travel difficulties. In addition, snowfall amounts are likely to drop off quickly within the southern row of counties in the advisory.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app, www.511ia.org, or dial 511.
Winter Storm Warning
Areas Affected: Cerro Gordo; Franklin; Hancock; Kossuth; Palo Alto; Wright
...Band of Moderate to Heavy Snowfall Late Tonight into Saturday... .A relatively narrow band of moderate to heavy snowfall will develop late tonight and persist into Saturday over the northern half of Iowa. Amounts will be heaviest north of Highway 20 with a quick drop off in amounts on the southern side of the snowfall. The precipitation is likely to diminish later Saturday and may be mixed with freezing drizzle at times. ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 PM CST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8 inches. Areas of blowing snow are also expected with increasing northeast to north winds on Saturday.
* WHERE...Much of north central Iowa.
* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 PM CST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow and heavy falling snowfall could significantly reduce visibility. Cold wind chills as low as 15 below zero could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A brief period of freezing drizzle may follow the heavier snowfall which may prolong travel difficulties.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app, www.511ia.org, or dial 511.
Winter Weather Advisory
Areas Affected: Chickasaw; Clayton; Fayette; Floyd
...Snowfall Saturday With Travel Impacts Expected... .Early morning forecast trends of the band of snow that is expected to develop after midnight and last into Saturday is shifting northward with impacts into southeast Minnesota along with northeast Iowa, and southwest Wisconsin. The heaviest snowfall is still expected to occur Saturday morning into the early afternoon. The winds increase from the northeast Saturday afternoon and Saturday evening with gusts 15 to 25 mph. Some blowing of snow is expected for open areas. Impacts to travel are likely throughout the day. Monitor the forecast if you have plans to travel Saturday. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 10 PM CST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches.
* WHERE...In Iowa, Floyd, Chickasaw, Fayette and Clayton Counties. In Wisconsin, Grant County.
* WHEN...From 3 AM to 10 PM CST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds will gusts 15 to 25 mph with some blowing of snow especially Saturday afternoon and evening.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. In Iowa, visit 511ia.org for road conditions. In Wisconsin, visit 511wi.gov for road conditions.
Winter Weather Advisory
Areas Affected: Faribault; Freeborn; Martin
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 10 PM CST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches.
* WHERE...Martin, Faribault and Freeborn Counties.
* WHEN...From 2 AM to 10 PM CST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
Winter Weather Advisory
Areas Affected: Fillmore; Houston; Mower
...Snowfall Saturday With Travel Impacts Expected... .Early morning forecast trends of the band of snow that is expected to develop after midnight and last into Saturday is shifting northward with impacts into southeast Minnesota along with northeast Iowa, and southwest Wisconsin. The heaviest snowfall is still expected to occur Saturday morning into the early afternoon. The winds increase from the northeast Saturday afternoon and Saturday evening with gusts 15 to 25 mph. Some blowing of snow is expected for open areas. Impacts to travel are likely throughout the day. Monitor the forecast if you have plans to travel Saturday. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 10 PM CST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches.
* WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Iowa, southeast Minnesota and southwest Wisconsin.
* WHEN...From 3 AM to 10 PM CST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds will gusts 15 to 25 mph with some blowing of snow especially Saturday afternoon and evening.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. In Iowa, visit 511ia.org for road conditions. In Minnesota, visit 511mn.org for road conditions. In Wisconsin, visit 511wi.gov for road conditions.
Winter Weather Advisory
Areas Affected: Winnebago; Worth
...Band of Moderate to Heavy Snowfall Late Tonight into Saturday... .A relatively narrow band of moderate to heavy snowfall will develop late tonight and persist into Saturday over the northern half of Iowa. Amounts will be heaviest north of Highway 20 with a quick drop off in amounts on the southern side of the snowfall. The precipitation is likely to diminish later Saturday and may be mixed with freezing drizzle at times. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 PM CST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches. Areas of blowing snow are expected as well on Saturday.
* WHERE...Far north central Iowa.
* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 PM CST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Cold wind chills as low as 15 below zero could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A brief period of freezing drizzle may follow the heavier snowfall which may prolong travel difficulties.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app, www.511ia.org, or dial 511.