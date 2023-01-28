Winter storm set to hit parts of viewing area: Here's a county-by-county breakdown

Winter Storm Warning
Areas Affected: Calhoun; Cerro Gordo; Franklin; Hancock; Humboldt; Kossuth; Palo Alto; Pocahontas; Sac; Webster; Wright
...Hazardous Travel Today with Moderate to at Times Heavy Snowfall over Northern into Central Iowa... .Snow has moved into western Iowa and is beginning to push toward the Highway 169 corridor as the clock ticks near 3am. Snowfall will continue to advance eastward over northern and central Iowa early this morning and persist much of the day over the northern half of the state. The highest snowfall rates will be this morning and lead to visibility as low as around a half a mile over northern into at times central Iowa. Sustained winds of 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to around 25 mph will also cause some blowing snow, which of course will be the worst when there is falling snow. With rates lessening into this afternoon and evening, the visibility reduction will not be as low. Amounts will be the highest north of Highway 20 up to around Highway 18 with a quick drop off in amounts to the south toward Interstate 80 and to the north toward the Iowa Minnesota border. As the precipitation diminishes later in the afternoon into early this evening, there may also be freezing drizzle mixed in at times generally along and south of Highway 30. ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 7 inches, with locally higher amounts possible.
* WHERE...Much of north central Iowa.
* WHEN...Until 9 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Plan on snow covered roads and slippery conditions. Sustained winds of 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to around 25 mph could cause significantly reduced visibility.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Cold wind chills as low as 10 to 15 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in prolonged exposure.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app, www.511ia.org, or dial 511.
Winter Weather Advisory
Areas Affected: Chickasaw; Fayette; Floyd; Howard; Mitchell; Winneshiek
...Snow Moves In This Morning... .Snow will be spreading across Iowa and southern Minnesota this morning. As snow rates pick up, expect roads to become snow covered and slick. Impacts to travel are expected, especially across northeast Iowa into southwest Wisconsin later in the day. The snow will end from west to east tonight. Check road conditions before you head out today if you have travel plans. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM CST THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches.
* WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Iowa, southeast Minnesota and southwest Wisconsin.
* WHEN...From 6 AM this morning to 10 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. In Iowa, visit 511ia.org for road conditions. In Minnesota, visit 511mn.org.
Winter Weather Advisory
Areas Affected: Faribault; Freeborn; Martin
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CST THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches.
* WHERE...Martin, Faribault and Freeborn Counties.
* WHEN...Until 10 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
Winter Weather Advisory
Areas Affected: Fillmore; Mower
...Snow Moves In This Morning... .Snow will be spreading across Iowa and southern Minnesota this morning. As snow rates pick up, expect roads to become snow covered and slick. Impacts to travel are expected, especially across northeast Iowa into southwest Wisconsin later in the day. The snow will end from west to east tonight. Check road conditions before you head out today if you have travel plans. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM CST THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches.
* WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Iowa, southeast Minnesota and southwest Wisconsin.
* WHEN...From 6 AM this morning to 10 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. In Iowa, visit 511ia.org for road conditions. In Minnesota, visit 511mn.org.
Winter Weather Advisory
Areas Affected: Black Hawk; Boone; Bremer; Carroll; Crawford; Emmet; Greene; Marshall; Story; Tama; Winnebago; Worth
...Hazardous Travel Today with Moderate to at Times Heavy Snowfall over Northern into Central Iowa... .Snow has moved into western Iowa and is beginning to push toward the Highway 169 corridor as the clock ticks near 3am. Snowfall will continue to advance eastward over northern and central Iowa early this morning and persist much of the day over the northern half of the state. The highest snowfall rates will be this morning and lead to visibility as low as around a half a mile over northern into at times central Iowa. Sustained winds of 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to around 25 mph will also cause some blowing snow, which of course will be the worst when there is falling snow. With rates lessening into this afternoon and evening, the visibility reduction will not be as low. Amounts will be the highest north of Highway 20 up to around Highway 18 with a quick drop off in amounts to the south toward Interstate 80 and to the north toward the Iowa Minnesota border. As the precipitation diminishes later in the afternoon into early this evening, there may also be freezing drizzle mixed in at times generally along and south of Highway 30. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Snow expected, with perhaps freezing drizzle. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches, though 4 to near 6 inches around Highway 20 to around Highway 3. Ice accumulations of a light glaze.
* WHERE...Portions of northern and central Iowa.
* WHEN...Until 9 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Plan on snow covered roads and slippery conditions. Sustained winds of 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to around 25 mph could cause reduced visibility.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS... Cold wind chills as low as 10 to 15 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in prolonged exposure. A brief period of freezing drizzle may follow the snowfall along the Highway 30 corridor, which may prolong travel difficulties.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app, www.511ia.org, or dial 511.
Winter Storm Warning
Areas Affected: Butler; Grundy; Hamilton; Hardin
...Hazardous Travel Today with Moderate to at Times Heavy Snowfall over Northern into Central Iowa... .Snow has moved into western Iowa and is beginning to push toward the Highway 169 corridor as the clock ticks near 3am. Snowfall will continue to advance eastward over northern and central Iowa early this morning and persist much of the day over the northern half of the state. The highest snowfall rates will be this morning and lead to visibility as low as around a half a mile over northern into at times central Iowa. Sustained winds of 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to around 25 mph will also cause some blowing snow, which of course will be the worst when there is falling snow. With rates lessening into this afternoon and evening, the visibility reduction will not be as low. Amounts will be the highest north of Highway 20 up to around Highway 18 with a quick drop off in amounts to the south toward Interstate 80 and to the north toward the Iowa Minnesota border. As the precipitation diminishes later in the afternoon into early this evening, there may also be freezing drizzle mixed in at times generally along and south of Highway 30. ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 7 inches, with locally higher amounts possible.
* WHERE...Much of north central Iowa.
* WHEN...Until 9 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Plan on snow covered roads and slippery conditions. Sustained winds of 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to around 25 mph could cause significantly reduced visibility.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Cold wind chills as low as 10 to 15 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in prolonged exposure.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app, www.511ia.org, or dial 511.