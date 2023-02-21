Winter storm in focus: Here's the latest by county

Weather Alert

...Multi-Faceted and Complex Winter Storm From this Evening Through Thursday... .The heaviest snow arrives in two waves, first focusing tonight in a narrow west to east band mainly north of a Rochester, Minnesota to Black River Falls, Wisconsin line where some locations could see 5 to 8 inches of snow. Snow amounts decrease very quickly south of this line and locations south of Interstate 90 may see little to no snow with this first band. This band of snow weakens but lingers though the morning on Wednesday. There may be a short break in the snow midday, but with increasing northeasterly winds, blowing and drifting snow will become an increasing problem. The second and stronger wave of snow arrives from south to north Wednesday afternoon across the entire area. By the time the storm ends late Thursday, an additional 8 to 12 inches of snow is expected northwest of an Austin, Minnesota to Necedah, Wisconsin line. Some locales may see even high snow amounts. Snow amounts decrease quickly to the south of this line, but the threat for freezing rain increases. Ice amounts over a quarter of an inch are possible along and south of the Highway 14 corridor between Wednesday evening and Thursday morning with the risk of tree and power line damage amplified by winds gusting to 30 to 40 mph. This will be a HIGHLY impactful winter storm with travel severely impacted at times. With some adjustments in the storm track possible, along with uncertainties in where the heavier snow bands and favored wintry mix areas lie along the southern border of the storm track, expect continued refinements to the forecast over the next 24 to 36 hours. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 AM CST WEDNESDAY... ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON WEDNESDAY TO 6 PM CST THURSDAY... * WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 12 inches with locally higher amounts. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Dodge, Olmsted, Winona, Mower and Fillmore Counties. * WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 3 PM this afternoon to 6 AM CST Wednesday. For the Winter Storm Warning, from noon Wednesday to 6 PM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible Wednesday night into Thursday. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility Wednesday night and Thursday. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...There will be a very sharp cutoff in snow amounts on the south side of the advisory tonight and some locations may see little to no snow, especially south of Interstate 90. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Slow down and use caution while traveling. Visit 511mn.org for road conditions. &&