Winter storm has arrived: Here's the latest

Winter Storm Warning
Areas Affected: Allamakee; Chickasaw; Floyd; Howard; Mitchell; Winneshiek
...Second round of heavy snow, sleet, and freezing rain arriving from the south... .The next wave of snow arrives from south to north this morning and persists through the rest of today and tonight, ending from southwest to northeast during the morning on Thursday. Strong winds gusting to 30 to 40 mph combined with the falling snow will lead to reduced visibilities and possibly whiteout conditions in open areas. By the time the storm ends, an additional 8 to 12 inches of snow is expected northwest of an Austin, Minnesota to Necedah, Wisconsin line. Sleet and freezing rain may mix with the snow at times, with the best potential for hazardous icing conditions being across northeast Iowa and southwest Wisconsin. Ice amounts from a tenth to four tenths of an inch are expected along and south of the Highway 18 corridor through tonight. This ice brings with it the risk of tree and power line damage amplified by winds gusting to 30 to 40 mph. This will be a HIGHLY impactful winter storm with travel severely affected at times. ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Iowa and southwest Wisconsin.
* WHEN...The greatest risk of accumulating ice and snow will be from this morning through early tonight, with strong winds lingering through Thursday morning.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. In Iowa, visit 511ia.org for road conditions. In Wisconsin, visit 511wi.gov for road conditions.
Winter Storm Warning
Areas Affected: Anoka; Dakota; Goodhue; Hennepin; Ramsey; Sherburne; Washington
...HISTORIC WINTER STORM WILL LIKELY LEAD TO IMPOSSIBLE TRAVEL BY WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND EARLY THURSDAY... .Two primary rounds of snow are expected. The first round will diminish by late this morning with accumulations of 5 to 7 inches. Round two will be more widespread and continuous, beginning early Wednesday afternoon and continuing through Thursday morning with an additional 9 to 14 inches snow accumulation expected. Total snow accumulations will range from 14 to 21 inches, with the higher end totals along a west to east axis from southwest Minnesota through east central Minnesota and into west central Wisconsin. This is expected to reach the top 5 heaviest snow storms for many locations. The worst conditions will be Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning. A Blizzard Warning remains in effect for areas south of Interstate 94 and west of Interstate 35. Heavy snow will combine with northeast wind gusts of 35 to 45 mph, with the highest wind speeds over western and southern Minnesota. This will lead to significant blowing and drifting snow with whiteout conditions in open areas. Some drifts may be several feet deep, making travel nearly impossible. ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 13 to 17 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central and southeast Minnesota and west central Wisconsin.
* WHEN...Until noon CST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Some drifts may be several feet deep.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
Ice Storm Warning
Areas Affected: Black Hawk; Bremer; Butler; Franklin; Grundy; Hardin
...Significant Winter Storm Today Into Thursday... .A large storm system will produce hazardous winter travel conditions across central and northern Iowa. Precipitation will begin this morning and become more widespread by this afternoon and evening, then taper off by Thursday morning. Heavy snowfall is likely in far northern Iowa with accumulations pushing eight inches or more close to the Minnesota and Iowa border. Strong winds will further aggravate difficult driving conditions by producing widespread blowing snow and visibility reductions to near a quarter mile at times, and potentially near blizzard conditions near the state border. Mixed precipitation types are more of a concern to the south into central Iowa with a variety of snow, freezing rain, and sleet all possible. Ice accretions may approach or exceed a quarter inch over portions of central and east central Iowa. ...ICE STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO NOON CST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Significant icing expected. Total snow and sleet accumulations of up to two inches and ice accumulations near to above one quarter of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of east-central Iowa.
* WHEN...From 6 AM this morning to noon CST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the ice. Travel could be nearly impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
Travel is strongly discouraged. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Prepare for possible power outages. For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app, www.511ia.org, or dial 511.
Winter Storm Warning
Areas Affected: Cerro Gordo; Emmet; Hancock; Humboldt; Kossuth; Palo Alto; Pocahontas; Winnebago; Worth; Wright
...Significant Winter Storm Today Into Thursday... .A large storm system will produce hazardous winter travel conditions across central and northern Iowa. Precipitation will begin this morning and become more widespread by this afternoon and evening, then taper off by Thursday morning. Heavy snowfall is likely in far northern Iowa with accumulations pushing eight inches or more close to the Minnesota and Iowa border. Strong winds will further aggravate difficult driving conditions by producing widespread blowing snow and visibility reductions to near a quarter mile at times, and potentially near blizzard conditions near the state border. Mixed precipitation types are more of a concern to the south into central Iowa with a variety of snow, freezing rain, and sleet all possible. Ice accretions may approach or exceed a quarter inch over portions of central and east central Iowa. ...WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO NOON CST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Moderate to heavy snow, and mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 10 inches and ice accumulations of around one tenth of an inch. Highest snow totals and near blizzard conditions possible near the state border. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE...Far north central Iowa.
* WHEN...From 6 AM this morning to noon CST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app, www.511ia.org, or dial 511.
Winter Storm Warning
Areas Affected: Dodge; Olmsted; Wabasha; Winona
...Second round of heavy snow, sleet, and freezing rain arriving from the south... .The next wave of snow arrives from south to north this morning and persists through the rest of today and tonight, ending from southwest to northeast during the morning on Thursday. Strong winds gusting to 30 to 40 mph combined with the falling snow will lead to reduced visibilities and possibly whiteout conditions in open areas. By the time the storm ends, an additional 8 to 12 inches of snow is expected northwest of an Austin, Minnesota to Necedah, Wisconsin line. Sleet and freezing rain may mix with the snow at times, with the best potential for hazardous icing conditions being across northeast Iowa and southwest Wisconsin. Ice amounts from a tenth to four tenths of an inch are expected along and south of the Highway 18 corridor through tonight. This ice brings with it the risk of tree and power line damage amplified by winds gusting to 30 to 40 mph. This will be a HIGHLY impactful winter storm with travel severely affected at times. ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Heavy snow, occasionally mixed with sleet and freezing rain. Total snow accumulations of 9 to 12 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Minnesota and central, north central and west central Wisconsin.
* WHEN...As the overnight snow weakens early this morning, a new round of heavy snow overspreads the region by mid to late morning and persists through late morning on Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. In Minnesota, visit 511mn.org for road conditions. In Wisconsin, visit 511wi.gov for road conditions.
Blizzard Warning
Areas Affected: Faribault; Freeborn; Martin
...HISTORIC WINTER STORM WILL LIKELY LEAD TO IMPOSSIBLE TRAVEL BY WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND EARLY THURSDAY... .Two primary rounds of snow are expected. The first round will diminish by late this morning with accumulations of 5 to 7 inches. Round two will be more widespread and continuous, beginning early Wednesday afternoon and continuing through Thursday morning with an additional 9 to 14 inches snow accumulation expected. Total snow accumulations will range from 14 to 21 inches, with the higher end totals along a west to east axis from southwest Minnesota through east central Minnesota and into west central Wisconsin. This is expected to reach the top 5 heaviest snow storms for many locations. The worst conditions will be Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning. A Blizzard Warning remains in effect for areas south of Interstate 94 and west of Interstate 35. Heavy snow will combine with northeast wind gusts of 35 to 45 mph, with the highest wind speeds over western and southern Minnesota. This will lead to significant blowing and drifting snow with whiteout conditions in open areas. Some drifts may be several feet deep, making travel nearly impossible. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... ...BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO NOON CST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...For the Blizzard Warning, blizzard conditions expected. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 11 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE...Martin, Faribault and Freeborn Counties.
* WHEN...For the Blizzard Warning, from noon today to noon CST Thursday. For the Winter Weather Advisory, until noon CST today.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Some drifts may be several feet deep.
Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
Winter Storm Warning
Areas Affected: Fillmore; Houston; Mower
...Second round of heavy snow, sleet, and freezing rain arriving from the south... .The next wave of snow arrives from south to north this morning and persists through the rest of today and tonight, ending from southwest to northeast during the morning on Thursday. Strong winds gusting to 30 to 40 mph combined with the falling snow will lead to reduced visibilities and possibly whiteout conditions in open areas. By the time the storm ends, an additional 8 to 12 inches of snow is expected northwest of an Austin, Minnesota to Necedah, Wisconsin line. Sleet and freezing rain may mix with the snow at times, with the best potential for hazardous icing conditions being across northeast Iowa and southwest Wisconsin. Ice amounts from a tenth to four tenths of an inch are expected along and south of the Highway 18 corridor through tonight. This ice brings with it the risk of tree and power line damage amplified by winds gusting to 30 to 40 mph. This will be a HIGHLY impactful winter storm with travel severely affected at times. ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Heavy snow, occasionally mixed with sleet and freezing rain. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 9 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Minnesota and central, southwest and west central Wisconsin.
* WHEN...Snow overspreads the region by mid-morning and persists through mid to late morning on Thursday. The greatest impacts will be from midday today through tonight.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.