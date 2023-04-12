Winona police release an update on the search for Maddi Kingsbury

WINONA, Minn. – Law enforcement is releasing an update on the investigation into the disappearance of Madeline (Maddi) Kingsbury.

The Winona Police Department says evidence to date suggests Maddi’s vanishing was involuntary and suspicious and they remain extremely concerned for her safety. More than 2,000 volunteers joined a mass search for Maddi on April 7 and 8 and smaller searches by law enforcement have continued in Winona and Fillmore counties, including over 100 officers and public safety personnel looking in targeted areas on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

Father of Kingsbury's children says he 'did not have anything to do with Maddi’s disappearance' Adam Fravel, through his attorney, said he has cooperated with law enforcement since Kingsbury went missing March 31 and “did not have anything to do with Maddi’s disappearance.”

Police say Maddi’s van has been taken and processed for evidence and dozens of tips per day continue to be submitted to Crime Stoppers. Anyone with any information on this disappearance is urged to call 1-800-222-TIPS or go online to crimestoppers.org.

The Winona Police Department issued the following statement on Wednesday:

“We have had two goals since we learned Maddi was missing: bring her home and if warranted, hold accountable the person or persons responsible for her disappearance. Releasing certain information about the investigation would jeopardize our ability to achieve these goals. We understand just how much the community wants answers and we are asking everyone to be patient as the investigative process unfolds.”

“We remain confident we will find Maddi and bring her home to her family.”

The Kingsbury family also released a statement Wednesday: