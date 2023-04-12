Winona police release an update on the search for Maddi Kingsbury

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Critical Fire Weather Conditions through This Evening and Again
on Thursday...

.An anomalously warm airmass coupled with breezy southwest winds and
deep mixing will lead to critical fire weather conditions for this
afternoon and evening, and possibly again from late Thursday morning
through Thursday evening.

Relative humidity values will range from 20 to 25 percent this
afternoon and early evening with southwest winds of 15-25 mph,
gusting to 40 mph. On Thursday, the southwest winds will be slightly
lower than this afternoon ranging from 10 to 25 mph with gusts of
25 to 35 mph and relative humidity values will range from the
mid- teens to mid-20s.

Very dry fine fuels will promote quick ignitions and rapid spread of
any fire that gets started. Note that similar conditions are
possible on Thursday, especially west of the Mississippi River.

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING
FOR CRITICAL FIRE CONDITIONS FOR NORTHEAST IOWA, SOUTHEAST
MINNESOTA...AND FROM SOUTHWEST INTO CENTRAL WISCONSIN...
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH
THURSDAY EVENING FOR FOR NORTHEAST IOWA, SOUTHEAST
MINNESOTA...AND FROM SOUTHWEST INTO CENTRAL WISCONSIN...

The National Weather Service in La Crosse has issued a Red Flag
Warning through this evening and a Fire Weather Watch is in
effect from Thursday morning through Thursday evening.

* AFFECTED AREA...In Iowa, Mitchell, Howard, Winneshiek,
Allamakee, Floyd, Chickasaw, Fayette and Clayton. In
Minnesota, Wabasha, Dodge, Olmsted, Winona, Mower, Fillmore
and Houston. In Wisconsin, Clark, Buffalo, Trempealeau,
Jackson, La Crosse, Monroe, Juneau, Adams, Vernon, Crawford,
Richland and Grant.

* TIMING...Through 8 pm this evening, and from 11 am through 8 pm
Thursday.

* WINDS...Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph this
afternoon and from 10 to 25 mph with gusts of 25 to 35 mph on
Thursday afternoon and evening.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...20 to 25 percent this afternoon and from 15
to 25 percent on Thursday afternoon

* TEMPERATURES...In the 80s.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that start will quickly become difficult
to control and spread rapidly. Please heed any local burning
bans.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.

&&

Winona police release an update on the search for Maddi Kingsbury

Winona PD announces end of community, organized search for Kingsbury

WINONA, Minn. – Law enforcement is releasing an update on the investigation into the disappearance of Madeline (Maddi) Kingsbury.

The Winona Police Department says evidence to date suggests Maddi’s vanishing was involuntary and suspicious and they remain extremely concerned for her safety.  More than 2,000 volunteers joined a mass search for Maddi on April 7 and 8 and smaller searches by law enforcement have continued in Winona and Fillmore counties, including over 100 officers and public safety personnel looking in targeted areas on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

Police say Maddi’s van has been taken and processed for evidence and dozens of tips per day continue to be submitted to Crime Stoppers.  Anyone with any information on this disappearance is urged to call 1-800-222-TIPS or go online to crimestoppers.org.

The Winona Police Department issued the following statement on Wednesday:

“We have had two goals since we learned Maddi was missing: bring her home and if warranted, hold accountable the person or persons responsible for her disappearance.  Releasing certain information about the investigation would jeopardize our ability to achieve these goals.  We understand just how much the community wants answers and we are asking everyone to be patient as the investigative process unfolds.”

“We remain confident we will find Maddi and bring her home to her family.”

The Kingsbury family also released a statement Wednesday:

Statement 1 April 12 2023
Statement 2 April 12 2023

