Winona Mall purchase for education services still in the air

WINONA, MN.--The Hiawatha Valley Education District (HVED) is waiting for it’s 12 member school districts to collectively approve purchase of the Winona Mall and renovate it to provide special education services.
HVED still needs four more school districts to approve the joint powers agreement in order to move further in the potential project.
If all 12 vote yes, this would allow for nearly 35,000sq ft of a single renovated space for special education services, professional development, and district meetings.
As of Tuesday, HVED Is operating out of a number of facilities throughout southeast Minnesota.
Deb Marcotte is the executive director ofHVED and says this project is a major benefit for students in Individualized Education Programs (IEP), and staff training. However, there are still concerns from the four remaining member districts.
“School financing is a little bit complicated. special education adds another layer of complication.” she says. “Then the fact that we are doing this collaboratively–we're not just working with one district, we're working with 12 districts. all of that adds complication to the situation."
The total cost of the project including the mall purchase will be $19.5 million dollars.