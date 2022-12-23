Wind Chill Warning in effect for some counties, feel-like temp could reach -45

Wind Chill Warning
Areas Affected: Black Hawk; Boone; Bremer; Butler; Calhoun; Carroll; Cerro Gordo; Crawford; Emmet; Franklin; Greene; Grundy; Hamilton; Hancock; Hardin; Humboldt; Jasper; Kossuth; Marshall; Palo Alto; Pocahontas; Poweshiek; Sac; Story; Tama; Webster; Winnebago; Worth; Wright
...Blowing Snow and Dangerous Wind Chills Persist Through Tonight... Strong northwest winds will persist today with gust in the 40 to 50 mph range common. These gusts will create blizzard conditions over portions of the northern half of Iowa, especially in rural or wind prone areas. Further south, significant blowing and drifting of snow remains likely as well. Wind chill values this morning will be between 35 and 45 below zero then will settle into the 25 to 35 below range this afternoon through Saturday morning. Note, once the blowing snow and blizzard conditions improve, those warnings will be transitioned to Wind Chill Headlines otherwise, the dangerous wind chills are covered by the Blizzard and Winter Storm Warnings. ...BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST SATURDAY... ...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO NOON CST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...For the Blizzard Warning, blizzard conditions at times, especially in rural areas. Significant drifting snow. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills 25 to 45 below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of Central and North Central Iowa.
* WHEN...For the Blizzard Warning, until 6 AM CST Saturday. For the Wind Chill Warning, from 6 AM to noon CST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility to white out at times. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning or evening commute. Strong winds could bring down tree branches. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app, www.511ia.org, or dial 511.
Wind Chill Warning
Areas Affected: Blue Earth; Faribault; Freeborn; Le Sueur; McLeod; Meeker; Nicollet; Sibley; Steele; Waseca
...GROUND BLIZZARD AND DANGEROUSLY COLD CONDITIONS THURSDAY AND FRIDAY... ...TRAVEL TODAY THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING COULD BE IMPOSSIBLE AND LIFE-THREATENING... .Please do not let your guard down, as northwest winds are still expected to increase across the area this morning along with dangerously cold wind chills. Widespread wind gusts of 35 to 45 mph, and near 50 mph at times will cause significant blowing and drifting snow and make some roads impassible through the overnight hours. This event could be life- threatening if you are stranded with wind chills in the 30 below to 45 below zero range. Please avoid traveling. In addition, heavy snow remaining on trees from the last storm and strong winds arriving could result in tree damage and power outages as temperatures drop below zero. ...BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST SATURDAY... ...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Blizzard conditions and dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 40 below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of central and south central Minnesota.
* WHEN...For the Blizzard Warning, from noon today to 6 AM CST Saturday. For the Wind Chill Warning, from 6 PM this evening to noon CST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Widespread blowing snow with whiteout conditions now through Saturday morning will make travel nearly impossible. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Please avoid travel.
Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you with warm clothes and a charged cell phone. Tell someone where you are going, and when you expect to arrive. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
Wind Chill Advisory
Areas Affected: Goodhue
...GROUND BLIZZARD AND DANGEROUSLY COLD CONDITIONS THURSDAY AND FRIDAY... ...TRAVEL TODAY THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING COULD BE IMPOSSIBLE AND LIFE-THREATENING... .Please do not let your guard down, as northwest winds are still expected to increase across the area this morning along with dangerously cold wind chills. Widespread wind gusts of 35 to 45 mph, and near 50 mph at times will cause significant blowing and drifting snow and make some roads impassible through the overnight hours. This event could be life- threatening if you are stranded with wind chills in the 30 below to 45 below zero range. Please avoid traveling. In addition, heavy snow remaining on trees from the last storm and strong winds arriving could result in tree damage and power outages as temperatures drop below zero. ...BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST SATURDAY... ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Blizzard conditions and very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero.
* WHERE...Dakota County.
* WHEN...For the Blizzard Warning, from 6 PM this evening to 6 AM CST Saturday. For the Wind Chill Advisory, until noon CST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Widespread blowing snow with whiteout conditions now through Friday night will make travel nearly impossible. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Please avoid travel.
