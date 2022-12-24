Wind Chill alerts, Winter Weather Advisory in effect

Wind Chill Advisory
Areas Affected: Benton; Chisago; Goodhue; Isanti; Kanabec; Mille Lacs; Morrison; Sherburne
.Weather conditions have improved across the region compared to yesterday, but drifting snow will continue through the afternoon so have a Winter Weather Advisory across western and southern Minnesota. Meanwhile cold wind chills will continue through Sunday morning. ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of central and east central Minnesota and northwest and west central Wisconsin.
* WHEN...Until 10 AM CST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.
Wind Chill Warning
Areas Affected: Black Hawk; Boone; Bremer; Butler; Calhoun; Carroll; Cerro Gordo; Crawford; Emmet; Franklin; Greene; Grundy; Hamilton; Hancock; Hardin; Humboldt; Jasper; Kossuth; Marshall; Palo Alto; Pocahontas; Poweshiek; Sac; Story; Tama; Webster; Winnebago; Worth; Wright
...Blowing Snow, Hazardous Travel, and Dangerous Wind Chills Still Ongoing Early This Morning... Strong northwest winds with gusts of 35 to 45 mph early this morning, will gradually diminish to 25 to 35 during the day today. This will result in improvement through the day. Still, blowing and drifting snow and reduced visibilities over the next several hours will keep travel hazardous. Dangerous wind chills of 25 to 35 below zero this morning will improve some today and will be in the 15 to 25 below range this afternoon and tonight. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... ...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... ...BLIZZARD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 6 AM CST EARLY THIS MORNING...
* WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero. For the Winter Weather Advisory, blowing snow, slick roads, and hazardous travel are expected.
* WHERE...Portions of north central and central Iowa.
* WHEN...Until noon CST today.
* IMPACTS...Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility and create slick roads. The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Icy conditions remain in some areas. Be careful if you are driving!
Use caution while traveling, especially in open areas. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app, www.511ia.org, or dial 511.
Winter Weather Advisory
Areas Affected: Black Hawk; Boone; Bremer; Butler; Calhoun; Carroll; Cerro Gordo; Crawford; Emmet; Franklin; Greene; Grundy; Hamilton; Hancock; Hardin; Humboldt; Jasper; Kossuth; Marshall; Palo Alto; Pocahontas; Poweshiek; Sac; Story; Tama; Webster; Winnebago; Worth; Wright
...Blowing Snow, Hazardous Travel, and Dangerous Wind Chills Still Ongoing Early This Morning... Strong northwest winds with gusts of 35 to 45 mph early this morning, will gradually diminish to 25 to 35 during the day today. This will result in improvement through the day. Still, blowing and drifting snow and reduced visibilities over the next several hours will keep travel hazardous. Dangerous wind chills of 25 to 35 below zero this morning will improve some today and will be in the 15 to 25 below range this afternoon and tonight. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... ...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... ...BLIZZARD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 6 AM CST EARLY THIS MORNING...
* WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero. For the Winter Weather Advisory, blowing snow, slick roads, and hazardous travel are expected.
* WHERE...Portions of north central and central Iowa.
* WHEN...Until noon CST today.
* IMPACTS...Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility and create slick roads. The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Icy conditions remain in some areas. Be careful if you are driving!
Use caution while traveling, especially in open areas. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app, www.511ia.org, or dial 511.
Wind Chill Warning
Areas Affected: Blue Earth; Faribault; Freeborn; Le Sueur; Nicollet; Sibley; Waseca
.Weather conditions have improved across the region compared to yesterday, but drifting snow will continue through the afternoon so have a Winter Weather Advisory across western and southern Minnesota. Meanwhile cold wind chills will continue through Sunday morning. ...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON... ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 10 AM CST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero. For the Winter Weather Advisory, drifting snow expected. Winds gusting as high as 30 mph. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of central and south central Minnesota.
* WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, until noon CST today. For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 3 PM CST this afternoon. For the Wind Chill Advisory, from noon today to 10 AM CST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Drifting snow and dangerously cold wind chills will make it difficult to dig out from yestserday`s blizzard.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Please allow crews time to clear the roads.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
Wind Chill Advisory
Areas Affected: Blue Earth; Faribault; Freeborn; Le Sueur; Nicollet; Sibley; Waseca
.Weather conditions have improved across the region compared to yesterday, but drifting snow will continue through the afternoon so have a Winter Weather Advisory across western and southern Minnesota. Meanwhile cold wind chills will continue through Sunday morning. ...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON... ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 10 AM CST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero. For the Winter Weather Advisory, drifting snow expected. Winds gusting as high as 30 mph. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of central and south central Minnesota.
* WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, until noon CST today. For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 3 PM CST this afternoon. For the Wind Chill Advisory, from noon today to 10 AM CST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Drifting snow and dangerously cold wind chills will make it difficult to dig out from yestserday`s blizzard.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Please allow crews time to clear the roads.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
Winter Weather Advisory
Areas Affected: Blue Earth; Faribault; Freeborn; Le Sueur; Nicollet; Sibley; Waseca
.Weather conditions have improved across the region compared to yesterday, but drifting snow will continue through the afternoon so have a Winter Weather Advisory across western and southern Minnesota. Meanwhile cold wind chills will continue through Sunday morning. ...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON... ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 10 AM CST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero. For the Winter Weather Advisory, drifting snow expected. Winds gusting as high as 30 mph. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of central and south central Minnesota.
* WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, until noon CST today. For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 3 PM CST this afternoon. For the Wind Chill Advisory, from noon today to 10 AM CST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Drifting snow and dangerously cold wind chills will make it difficult to dig out from yestserday`s blizzard.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Please allow crews time to clear the roads.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
Winter Weather Advisory
Areas Affected: Chickasaw; Fayette; Floyd; Howard; Mitchell; Winneshiek
...Winter Weather Advisory is in Effect for Parts of Southeast Minnesota and Northeast Iowa This Morning... ...Bitterly Cold Wind Chills will Continue into Christmas Morning for the Entire Area... .Widespread blowing snow will reduce visibilities and drift over roadways in parts of northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota this morning. Due to this, a Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for this morning. Wind chills will remain bitterly cold with values of 20 to 35 degrees below zero through Christmas morning. Frostbite can occur in as little as 30 minutes in these conditions. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST SUNDAY... ...BLIZZARD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 6 AM CST EARLY THIS MORNING...
* WHAT...For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero. For the Winter Weather Advisory, blowing snow expected. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota.
* WHEN...For the Wind Chill Advisory, until 10 AM CST Sunday. For the Winter Weather Advisory, until noon CST today.
* IMPACTS...Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Use caution while traveling, especially in open areas. In Iowa, visit 511ia.org for road conditions. In Minnesota, visit 511mn.org for road conditions.
Wind Chill Advisory
Areas Affected: Chickasaw; Fayette; Floyd; Howard; Mitchell; Winneshiek
...Winter Weather Advisory is in Effect for Parts of Southeast Minnesota and Northeast Iowa This Morning... ...Bitterly Cold Wind Chills will Continue into Christmas Morning for the Entire Area... .Widespread blowing snow will reduce visibilities and drift over roadways in parts of northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota this morning. Due to this, a Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for this morning. Wind chills will remain bitterly cold with values of 20 to 35 degrees below zero through Christmas morning. Frostbite can occur in as little as 30 minutes in these conditions. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST SUNDAY... ...BLIZZARD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 6 AM CST EARLY THIS MORNING...
* WHAT...For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero. For the Winter Weather Advisory, blowing snow expected. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota.
* WHEN...For the Wind Chill Advisory, until 10 AM CST Sunday. For the Winter Weather Advisory, until noon CST today.
* IMPACTS...Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Use caution while traveling, especially in open areas. In Iowa, visit 511ia.org for road conditions. In Minnesota, visit 511mn.org for road conditions.
Winter Weather Advisory
Areas Affected: Dodge; Fillmore; Mower; Olmsted
...Winter Weather Advisory is in Effect for Parts of Southeast Minnesota and Northeast Iowa This Morning... ...Bitterly Cold Wind Chills will Continue into Christmas Morning for the Entire Area... .Widespread blowing snow will reduce visibilities and drift over roadways in parts of northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota this morning. Due to this, a Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for this morning. Wind chills will remain bitterly cold with values of 20 to 35 degrees below zero through Christmas morning. Frostbite can occur in as little as 30 minutes in these conditions. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST SUNDAY... ...BLIZZARD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 6 AM CST EARLY THIS MORNING...
* WHAT...For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero. For the Winter Weather Advisory, blowing snow expected. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota.
* WHEN...For the Wind Chill Advisory, until 10 AM CST Sunday. For the Winter Weather Advisory, until noon CST today.
* IMPACTS...Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Use caution while traveling, especially in open areas. In Iowa, visit 511ia.org for road conditions. In Minnesota, visit 511mn.org for road conditions.
Wind Chill Advisory
Areas Affected: Dodge; Fillmore; Mower; Olmsted
...Winter Weather Advisory is in Effect for Parts of Southeast Minnesota and Northeast Iowa This Morning... ...Bitterly Cold Wind Chills will Continue into Christmas Morning for the Entire Area... .Widespread blowing snow will reduce visibilities and drift over roadways in parts of northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota this morning. Due to this, a Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for this morning. Wind chills will remain bitterly cold with values of 20 to 35 degrees below zero through Christmas morning. Frostbite can occur in as little as 30 minutes in these conditions. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST SUNDAY... ...BLIZZARD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 6 AM CST EARLY THIS MORNING...
* WHAT...For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero. For the Winter Weather Advisory, blowing snow expected. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota.
* WHEN...For the Wind Chill Advisory, until 10 AM CST Sunday. For the Winter Weather Advisory, until noon CST today.
* IMPACTS...Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.